Modi A Symbol Of National Service And Dedication: BJP On His 76th Birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17: Union ministers and senior BJP leaders on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his 25 years in public life and his contribution to development, welfare and governance.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Modi as a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, saying his life is an "epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve".

"The life of Modi ji, who has made karma his sadhana and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve. His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen," Shah said on X.

BJP president Nitin Nabin described Modi as a symbol of national service and dedication and a leader of 140 crore countrymen, saying India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance under his guidance.

"With the resolve of 'nation first', your journey has been an inspiring saga of service, good governance, and public welfare. This journey is not of any one individual, but also of the collective dream of the countrymen, which you have given direction through your actions and penance," Nabin said in a post on X.

He said India is forging new dimensions of development and self-reliance and is continuously advancing on the global stage with its new identity and strength.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is marching forward with full confidence towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' under Modi's leadership, with progress in infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Modi ji has placed good governance and public service at the centre of the nation's development journey, making the administration more transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric. Under his leadership, India's cultural consciousness and heritage have gained a new identity and prestige on the global stage," Singh said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described Modi as a "karma yogi" who has dedicated every moment of his life to national service and public welfare.

"Under your leadership, positive changes have come into the lives of 140 crore Indians. Your public welfare policies have created new opportunities for the youth, empowered women, made farmers self-reliant, lifted crores of people above the poverty line, and connected deprived sections to the mainstream of development while giving them a life of dignity," Goyal said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju expressed hope that Modi continues to lead the country towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"Birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. May you continue to lead us towards Viksit Bharat 2047," Rijiju said.

Union minister C R Patil said Modi's commitment to public service, good governance and development, while placing national interests above all else, has infused new momentum and a broader vision into India's progress.

"The ongoing efforts under your leadership toward building a self-reliant and developed India strengthen the resolve for a bright future for every citizen of the country," Patil said.

BJP chief spokesperson and MP Anil Baluni said Modi has dedicated his entire life to public service, national service and the welfare of every individual.

"This year, along with his birthday, 25 years of his public life are also being completed -- this journey of service, dedication, and nation-building is an inspiration for all of us," Baluni wrote on X.

BJP MP Sambit Patra said Modi's journey from an ordinary family to the position of prime minister is an inspiring story of struggle, hard work, discipline, and dedication to national service.

"Under your leadership, India has confidently embraced its culture, traditions, and heritage while also advancing toward modern technology, innovation, and development. India's voice and global participation have gained a new identity on international platforms," Patra said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, praying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life.

In a post on X, Chugh said Modi's visionary leadership, tireless efforts, and dedication to serving the nation are an inspiration to millions of Indians.

"Under your leadership, India is reaching new heights on the world stage. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and blessed with a long life, and that under your leadership, India continues to move forward steadily towards becoming a developed nation," Chugh said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)