Mob Vandalises Under-Construction Church In West Bengal's Sonarpur; FIR Filed, Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mob vandalized Sonarpur church, alleging conversions, on July 5.

Attackers damaged crosses and church structure; police investigation ongoing.

Community denied conversion allegations, planned protest, sought action.

An under-construction church in West Bengal's Sonarpur area was allegedly vandalised by a mob on July 5, triggering a police investigation and drawing sharp reactions from members of the Christian community. The incident took place in the Buri Bot Tola locality of Subhasgram, where a small Christian congregation has been building a new place of worship after years of holding services in a rented room.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the attackers damaged parts of the church structure, destroyed crosses installed on the roof and allegedly threatened members of the congregation. Police have since registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.

Mob Damages Church, Raises Conversion Allegations

Around 3 pm, nearly 100 people gathered near the church, accusing members of the local Christian community of engaging in religious conversions.

Community member Barnali Bhiyan told the publication that painting work was underway at the church when the crowd allegedly forced its way inside. Another resident claimed that after breaking open the entrance, some members of the mob used a ladder to climb onto the tin roof and damaged three crosses installed on top of the structure. The attackers also allegedly broke two newly erected pillars and damaged the church entrance, as per reports.

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Residents further alleged that some members of the crowd identified themselves as belonging to the Hindu Jagran Manch and questioned Christian families over their use of shakha-pola and sindur, traditional symbols commonly associated with married Hindu women in Bengal.

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Church Served Small Christian Community

The church, affiliated with the Presbyterian Church of India, was being constructed to serve around 50 Christian families comprising 116 members. Before construction began in March on land purchased by the congregation, worshippers had been conducting prayers in a rented room nearby.

Residents maintained that the area has long been home to people from different faiths and that the Christian families have lived there since 2017.

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Police Register FIR, Community Plans Protest

Following the incident, local residents informed the police, who reached the spot and detained three young men.

An FIR was registered at Sonarpur Police Station based on a complaint filed by Swapan Purkait. The complaint details alleged damage to the church's entrance, locks, two pillars and three rooftop crosses, invoking provisions related to criminal trespass, mischief causing damage and criminal intimidation.

A senior officer from the Baruipur Police district said an investigation is underway and added that the situation in the locality is currently peaceful.

Separately, BJP Mizoram President Dr K Beichhua condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on religious freedom. In a statement, he alleged that a violent mob had vandalised the under-construction Mizo Synod church, desecrated its crosses and damaged church property. He said the incident had caused deep anguish within the Mizo community and urged authorities to take swift action against those responsible.