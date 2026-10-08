From BJP Campaigner To Govt Adviser: Mithun Chakraborty's New Bengal Role Draws Criticism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty appointed cabinet-rank advisor in Bengal.

He will advise the Information & Cultural Affairs Department.

CM Adhikari signaled this to strengthen film infrastructure.

His extensive film career and BJP campaigning are noted.

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has taken on a new formal role in West Bengal, with the state government appointing him as an advisor to its Information and Cultural Affairs Department with the rank of a Cabinet Minister. The appointment, announced through a government notification, has immediate effect and will continue until further orders. The move gives the veteran actor an official position in the state’s cultural administration after decades of association with Bengali and Hindi cinema.

Cabinet Rank For Mithun

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department issued the notification appointing Chakraborty as an advisor to the West Bengal government. The order stated that the appointment was made in the public interest and accorded him the status and privileges attached to the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department is headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Chakraborty's precise responsibilities are expected to be defined as he takes up the advisory assignment, with the role coming against the backdrop of plans to strengthen the state's film and cultural infrastructure.

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Adhikari Had Announced Move

The appointment had been signalled earlier by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during an event associated with the centenary celebrations of Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar.

Adhikari had announced that Chakraborty would be brought into the government's cultural framework, with the veteran actor's contribution to the film industry and his longstanding connection with Bengal cited as factors behind the decision.

The state government has also been focusing on film-related infrastructure. The foundation stone for the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town was recently laid, as the administration seeks to develop facilities for film production and related activities.

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Move Draws Criticism

Political analysts say Chakraborty played a significant role in the BJP's Assembly election victory. He campaigned extensively across the state, and the party used his popularity to connect with voters.



They see the appointment as putting a sensitive portfolio like culture in the hands of someone with first-hand knowledge of the field.



Mithun's BJP Journey

Chakraborty's new government position comes after a prominent political journey in Bengal.

He entered electoral politics as a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member in 2014 and resigned from the Upper House in 2016. He later joined the BJP in March 2021 and became one of the party's recognisable campaign faces in West Bengal.

He campaigned for the BJP during the 2021 Assembly election and subsequently remained active during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign and the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. The BJP formed the government in the state after the 2026 polls, with Adhikari becoming Chief Minister.