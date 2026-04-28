Miscreants hurled bombs, stones at BJP MLA Pawan Singh's house in West Bengal: CISF

New Delhi/Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI): The CISF on Monday said miscreants attacked the house of BJP MLA Pawan Singh with stones and country-made bombs, and a jawan sustained a bullet injury while protecting the VIP in poll-bound West Bengal.

The incident took place in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district late Sunday night as campaigning was "intense" and the atmosphere was "charged", the central paramilitary force said in a statement.

A total of 142 seats across seven districts (including North 24 Parganas) will vote in the second and final phase of Bengal polls on Wednesday. The votes will be counted on May 4.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a VIP security cover to Pawan Singh, a sitting MLA from Bhatpara who is contesting from the same seat again, and his father and BJP MLA Arjun Singh, who is fighting the polls from the Noapara assembly seat.

The force said that the father-son duo were first attacked by miscreants near Jagatdal Police Station, from where CISF personnel "promptly" and "safely" evacuated them to their respective residences.

It said, later, the residence of Pawan Singh, a Y category protectee, was "attacked by a group of miscreants who pelted stones, hurled country-made bombs and the sound of firing was also heard." CISF Sub Inspector Rakesh Kumar in the VIP security team opened fire in self-defence and to protect the VIP, the force said.

"During the episode, Constable Yogesh sustained a bullet injury in the left calf muscle while he was actively engaged in countering the attackers," it said.

The attackers were forced to disperse, and the VIP (Pawan Singh) was "secured" without any harm, as per the CISF.

The injured jawan has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, and he is "stable".

The CISF said the incident stands as a testament to the force's preparedness, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of protectees.

It has a total of 198 VIPs under its security cover, authorised under the central list sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at present.

The VIPs are provided security under various categories ranging from the top-level Z+ to Z, Y+, Y and X. PTI NES HIG HIG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)