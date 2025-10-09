Karnataka Cabinet Approves Monthly Menstrual Leave For Women Employees — Check Details

In a landmark decision promoting workplace inclusivity and women’s health, the Karnataka Cabinet has approved a menstrual leave policy that grants one paid day off per month to women employees. The policy will be applicable across government departments, multinational corporations, IT firms, garment factories, and other private sector industries, making Karnataka one of the few Indian states to implement the progressive measure.

Monthly Menstrual Leave For Women Employees

The initiative is based on recommendations from an 18-member expert panel headed by Dr Sapna S, head of the Law Department at Christ University, as per a report on News18. The committee studied workplace conditions and highlighted the physical discomfort, fatigue, and emotional strain many women experience during menstruation, underscoring the need for institutional support.

According to IANS, State Labour Minister Santosh Lad stated, "We have been working for the past one year to introduce the rule granting menstrual leave. Women shoulder multiple responsibilities. Along with household work, they also take care of children. During menstruation, they experience both physical and mental stress. Hence, we formed a committee to deliberate on granting menstrual leave. The committee had recommended six days of leave annually. The government has now decided to provide 12 days of leave per year."

"We are not sure how it has been implemented in other states, but in Karnataka we are committed to implementation. It will be applicable across all sectors - both government and private," the Labour Minister added.

Officials said the Cabinet carefully assessed the proposal before approval, considering its potential impact on productivity and workforce participation, especially in sectors like garment manufacturing and IT, where women form a significant portion of employees. Inputs were also sought from various departments, industry associations, and women’s welfare groups.

