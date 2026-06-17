Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dipke reaffirmed non-violence commitment, urging focus on protest issues.

A fresh controversy has erupted in Jaipur after two men accused of assaulting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke were welcomed by supporters with garlands and slogans following their release on bail. Videos circulating on social media show the accused being greeted outside a police station amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Inquilab Zindabad”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” The footage quickly went viral, triggering sharp reactions from both supporters and critics of the political activist.

Viral Reception Sparks Online Debate

The visuals of the accused receiving a celebratory welcome have drawn widespread attention across social media platforms.





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Assault Took Place During Student Protest

The controversy stems from an incident on June 15 when Dipke was allegedly attacked while attending a demonstration at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak. The protest had been organised to demand accountability over the NEET paper leak controversy, reforms in the education sector and measures to address unemployment among young people.

According to eyewitnesses, Dipke was being carried toward the protest venue by supporters when two men allegedly rushed toward him, grabbed his scarf and slapped him multiple times.

The sudden assault led to a scuffle between the accused and CJP supporters. The attackers were reportedly overpowered by members of the crowd before being handed over to police.

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Dipke Reaffirms Commitment To Non-Violence

Responding to the attack, Dipke issued a message on social media, insisting that the incident would not deter his activism.

He described the assault as an act of cowardice and reiterated his commitment to peaceful methods of protest, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“No matter how many attacks take place, I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence,” he said.

Dipke also urged his supporters to remain focused on the issues raised during the protest and avoid retaliatory actions.