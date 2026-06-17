Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Men Accused Of Slapping Dipke Get Hero's Welcome After Bail; Garlands, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

On Cam: Men Accused Of Slapping Dipke Get Hero's Welcome After Bail; Garlands, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

A viral video showing garlanded men accused of assaulting Abhijeet Dipke after their release on bail has sparked controversy online.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dipke reaffirmed non-violence commitment, urging focus on protest issues.

A fresh controversy has erupted in Jaipur after two men accused of assaulting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke were welcomed by supporters with garlands and slogans following their release on bail. Videos circulating on social media show the accused being greeted outside a police station amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Inquilab Zindabad”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” The footage quickly went viral, triggering sharp reactions from both supporters and critics of the political activist.

Viral Reception Sparks Online Debate

The visuals of the accused receiving a celebratory welcome have drawn widespread attention across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Mummy-Papa, I Love You': NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Uttarakhand

Assault Took Place During Student Protest

The controversy stems from an incident on June 15 when Dipke was allegedly attacked while attending a demonstration at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak. The protest had been organised to demand accountability over the NEET paper leak controversy, reforms in the education sector and measures to address unemployment among young people.

According to eyewitnesses, Dipke was being carried toward the protest venue by supporters when two men allegedly rushed toward him, grabbed his scarf and slapped him multiple times.

The sudden assault led to a scuffle between the accused and CJP supporters. The attackers were reportedly overpowered by members of the crowd before being handed over to police.

ALSO READ: Pavel Durov Calls India's NEET-Linked Ban Ineffective And Misguided, Says 150 Million Users Punished

Dipke Reaffirms Commitment To Non-Violence

Responding to the attack, Dipke issued a message on social media, insisting that the incident would not deter his activism.

He described the assault as an act of cowardice and reiterated his commitment to peaceful methods of protest, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“No matter how many attacks take place, I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence,” he said.

Dipke also urged his supporters to remain focused on the issues raised during the protest and avoid retaliatory actions.

Before You Go

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Sanjay Raut Alleges ₹15 Crore Offer Amid Escalating Uddhav Sena MP Revolt

Frequently Asked Questions

What broader debate has the incident sparked?

The incident reignited debate over political violence, public protests, and celebrating individuals accused of disrupting demonstrations. It highlights broader ideological divisions and public frustration over political issues.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Jaipur Assault Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
On Cam: Men Accused Of Slapping Dipke Get Hero's Welcome After Bail; Garlands, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
On Cam: Men Accused Of Slapping Dipke Get Hero's Welcome After Bail; Garlands, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
India
Telegram Moves Delhi High Court As Centre Bans App Ahead Of NEET-UG 21 June Re-Exam
Telegram Moves Delhi High Court As Centre Bans App Ahead Of NEET-UG 21 June Re-Exam
India
Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz
Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz
India
Uddhav Camp Faces Fresh Turmoil As UBT MPs Set For Key Meeting Amid Defection Buzz
Uddhav Camp Faces Fresh Turmoil As UBT MPs Set For Key Meeting Amid Defection Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Sanjay Raut Alleges ₹15 Crore Offer Amid Escalating Uddhav Sena MP Revolt
POLITICAL ALERT: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Split as Rebel MPs Move Closer to Shinde Camp
BREAKING INSIGHT: Sixth MP Reaches Delhi as Uddhav Camp Faces Major Parliamentary Split Drama
Trump Criticises Israel: U.S. President questions Netanyahu’s approach toward Hezbollah
Fresh Shiv Sena Crisis: Six Uddhav Sena MPs reportedly rebel against party leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget