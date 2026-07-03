BJP's R Ashoka Dares DK Shivakumar To Protest In Chennai Over TN Congress' Mekedatu Stand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader R Ashoka questioned CM Shivakumar's Mekedatu dam silence.

Tamil Nadu Congress warned against Karnataka's Mekedatu dam construction.

Ashoka challenged Shivakumar, recalling his previous Mekedatu protest.

Ashoka attributed Shivakumar's silence to coalition politics.

Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accusing him of maintaining "silence" over Tamil Nadu Congress' warning that it would not allow even a single brick to be laid for the Mekedatu dam on river Cauvery.

Questioning whether Shivakumar was hiding out of fear of coalition politics in Tamil Nadu, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly challenged the CM to march to Chennai now and stage a hunger strike in front of the Tamil Nadu Congress office, if he had courage.

Congress is part the TVK-led coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

"Why the same D K Shivakumar, who once staged the Mekedatu Padayatra drama for political power, is now observing silence in front of Tamil Nadu Congress," Ashoka questioned in a post on 'X'.

"Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, before the elections, you staged the street play of Mekedatu march to gain power. Why have you now chosen to remain silent," he asked.

Declaring an unyielding stand on the Cauvery water dispute, the TNCC on Thursday warned it would not allow even a single brick to be laid for the Mekedatu dam project by Karnataka without Tamil Nadu's explicit consent.

Newly appointed TNCC President B Manickam Tagore MP chaired a meeting of district Congress committee presidents in Chennai where the party said it was prepared to launch intense state-wide agitations to guard the rights of the Cauvery delta farmers.

One of the resolutions in the meeting said that the committee strongly condemned the Karnataka government's persistent efforts to build a reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu.

Targeting Shiavkumar, Ashoka said, "The president of your own party's Tamil Nadu unit has openly challenged Karnataka by saying we will not allow even a single brick to be laid for the Mekedatu project." "If you truly have the courage, determination, and genuine concern for the people of Karnataka, then march to Chennai now and stage a hunger strike in front of the Tamil Nadu Congress office. Prove your political commitment," he challenged the CM.

Shivakumar, as Karnataka Congress President had led the "Mekedatu Padayatra" (a massive march for water from Mekedatu to Bengaluru) in early 2022 to press for the implementation of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river. The protest march aimed to secure drinking water for Bengaluru and neighboring districts.

"The same person (Shivakumar), who staged a march to win votes back then--is he now hiding out of fear of coalition politics in Tamil Nadu," the LoP asked, while pointing out that Congress is part of the ruling TVK-led alliance in the neighbouring state.

"Have the directives of the Congress high command in Delhi and your alliance politics in Tamil Nadu become more important to you than the water rights of our farmers in the Cauvery basin and the drinking water needs of millions of people in Bengaluru," Ashoka further asked.

Alleging that this "anti-state and anti-people" Congress government in Karnataka has no real intention of implementing the Mekedatu project, Ashoka said that it is shameful that those who used the dam issue merely as an "election gimmick" were today afraid even to condemn the Tamil Nadu Congress's "audacious" statement.

"The people of the state will certainly teach a fitting lesson for your betrayal and breach of trust towards Kannadigas," he added.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft). It also can generate 400 MW power, officials have said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)