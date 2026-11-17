Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition DMK criticized CM Vijay's handling of Mekedatu issue.

Karnataka CM Shivakumar reiterated resolve to build Mekedatu dam.

CM Vijay's past attempts at talks drew strong DMK criticism.

DMK urged CM Vijay to convene all-party meeting.

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) Slamming Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for allegedly handling the Mekedatu issue in a "filmi style", the opposition DMK on Tuesday said he may make a "solo performance" in cinema but must embrace all in the lifeline issue of the state and hit out at the Karnataka Congress, asking if it should "do politics" on the matter when it has a string of other issues for such a purpose.

Reiterating party chief M K Stalin's demand for an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu issue, DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli' alleged that the TVK-led government, which is "sluggish" on all the issues, shows "indifference" even on the Mekedatu issue.

In its editorial on Tuesday, the DMK newspaper said Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been speaking as if building the Mekedatu dam alone was his 'lifetime lakshya'.

Referring to Shivakumar's alleged comment on November 13 that no one would be able to prevent the dam construction, the DMK wondered why the Congress party should indulge in politics based on the Mekedatu issue, as it has thousands of issues to do politics in Karnataka.

Following Shivakumar's remarks, Stalin demanded an all-party meeting, the Dravidian party said and recalled that CM Vijay proposed talks months ago with Karnataka.

"Tamil Nadu's unanimous stand is that there will be no use in talking with Karnataka. However, ignoring it, Vijay behaved in a childish manner, and Shivakumar later said that only Vijay proposed talks and "does Tamil Nadu deserve such an insult?" asked Murasoli.

Kannada outfits staged protests opposing TN CM's visit, and only after that "Vijay acted, saying he would bear any insults for the sake of the Tamil Nadu people."

Further, Murasoli said: "Mekedatu issue is not a movie. It is an issue that affects the livelihoods of crores of Tamil people. In such an issue, he delivered cinema dialogues and wasted six months of time. He must act by taking the Mekedatu issue seriously. In movies, let him give a solo performance. As a chief minister, he should act by embracing all (in key issues of the state like Cauvery/Mekedatu)."

On August 7, 2026, CM Vijay said that it was he who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, considering some hope for a positive outcome.

The CM said that he thought of attempting to address the issue by visiting Bengaluru and holding talks, hoping for a positive outcome.

Vijay also said that in an attempt to hold talks on Cauvery, for the sake of Tamil Nadu people, he was "prepared to bear insults".

He said that he attempted to visit Karnataka over the Cauvery issue with positive thoughts. "I thought, what if talks are held with neighbouring state as even hostile nations hold dialogue to solve issues," he said.

Vijay asserted that there will be no compromise on the Cauvery issue or on fighting against the Mekedatu dam.

The chief minister also declared in the Assembly that he did not wish to indulge in cheap politics on the Cauvery issue.

Former CM Stalin had months ago strongly criticised Vijay for attempting a "solo political feat" and said it ended in "isolation and rejection."

On November 14, Stalin urged Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to express Tamil Nadu's united stand against the Mekedatu dam proposal and oppose the Karnataka CM's remarks reiterating his resolve to build the reservoir.

The Tamil Nadu government should no longer remain silent on the dam issue, as the Karnataka CM had once again started speaking seriously about building it, Stalin had said.

Going beyond water-sharing concerns, the Cauvery River was historically and sentimentally intertwined with the lives of Tamils, while the livelihoods of farmers in the delta region depended on its waters, he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)