Mekedatu Dam Row: Tamil Nadu Rejects Karnataka's Claim, Says Project Will Not Be Allowed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu rejects Karnataka's plan for Mekedatu dam.

Karnataka claimed SC approval, no Tamil Nadu permission needed.

DMK leader refuted claim, citing no binding court ruling.

He noted regulatory hurdles and past rejections for project.

Chennai/Tiruchirapalli, Nov 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources, N Anand, on Thursday rejected Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent assertion regarding construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river, saying the state government will not permit the project.

His remarks follow Shivakumar's statement that Karnataka does not need TN's permission to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. Shivakumar was responding to a letter sent by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to the Mekedatu project and seeking the Centre's intervention.

In his response, Shivakumar had said there is "no need for permission from anyone," claiming that the Supreme Court has already given permission for Karnataka to build the dam, provided they release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. He also claimed the balancing reservoir would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirapalli airport, Anand said, "Under no circumstances will we allow that, and certainly, nothing will ever happen as he (Shivakumar) claims."

Meanwhile, DMK leader Duraimurugan claimed that since the Cauvery is an interstate river, no single state can independently build a new dam or store water. "Not even a single bucket of water from the Cauvery can be withheld without Tamil Nadu's consent," he said.

Refuting Shivakumar's claim that the Apex Court had granted permission to construct the dam, he said there is no such binding legal ruling.

The former water resources minister noted that a judge may have made a suggestion or observation, but it does not amount to court permission.

Responding to claims about conditional approval linked to releasing 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, Duraimurugan questioned Karnataka's track record, asking whether the state has ever properly complied with existing SC orders mandating monthly water releases.

Furthermore, he highlighted the extensive clearance hurdles the project faces, including mandatory approvals from the Central Water Commission, the Forest Department, and the Environment Ministry.

He recalled that previous attempts to get central clearances were rejected by forest and environment officials.

Duraimurugan termed Shivakumar's remarks an "impossible feat" and mere rhetoric driven by enthusiasm rather than a constructive plan.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)