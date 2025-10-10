What began as a simple evening errand turned into one of the most distressing experiences of her life. Rittu Marak, a 27-year-old flight attendant from Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, recounted being subjected to racist abuse twice within an hour in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar, a night that left her shaken and heartbroken.

‘Ching Chong’: Harassment on the Streets of Delhi

“I had gone to Kamla Nagar for some work and was heading back around 9.30 pm,” she told NDTV.

“I was hungry and looking for food when a group of men on a scooter passed by. One of them shouted ‘ching chong’ and they all laughed. I was shocked — these were grown men, who looked educated. It hurt more because it came from people who should know better,” she said.

Feeling humiliated and unsafe, Marak quickly booked a cab to head home. But her ordeal was far from over.

Second Encounter at the Metro

“At the metro, another man entered the coach and said ‘ching chong China’. Everyone laughed again. It was the second time in an hour. I was crying by then, but no one said a word. No one from the northeast was around to support me,” she said.

Marak had moved to Delhi only two months ago after spending three years in Bengaluru. “Bengaluru always felt like home. I never imagined something like this would happen in the capital city,” she added.

Support Pours In After Her Video Goes Viral

A video of her recounting the incident on social media quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also amplified her story, stating that such discrimination “must stop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loneliness🙃 (@dard_e_samrat_)

“I’m receiving a lot of love and support now,” Marak said. “I didn’t expect the video to get this kind of attention. I want to thank Kiren Rijiju sir — at least one minister stood up for me. So many people have reached out saying they’ve gone through the same pain.”

‘It’s a Lack of Awareness and Education’

Reflecting on why such prejudice still exists, Marak said it stems from ignorance about India’s own diversity.

“It’s a lack of education and awareness. Parents should teach children about India’s diversity, that we’re different but also equal. Back home, we were taught moral values in school. There used to be a picture in our textbook showing children from different communities holding hands. That taught us respect, empathy, and unity. That’s what’s missing here,” she said.

‘Silence Shouldn’t Mean Acceptance’

Sharing a message for others who may face similar situations, she said: “Your safety comes first. Don’t confront if it’s not the right time or place. Stay safe, then speak up. Silence shouldn’t mean acceptance.”

“I just hope people realise we’re all Indians. Racism isn’t just hurtful, it’s dehumanising. And it’s time it stops.”