Meghalaya: 8 Of 12 UDP MLAs Join BJP, Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Them

Eight of the 12 UDP MLAs in Meghalaya are set to join the BJP. Led by Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla, the legislators had met with BJP leaders in Delhi. They were reportedly assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on issues including coal mining and the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Former MLA and UDP leader Dr Jemino Mawthoh had joined the BJP on September 12.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP leader Sambit Patra addressed a press conference in Delhi following the induction of the eight UDP MLAs from Meghalaya into the BJP.

Rijiju said, “All eight popular MLAs from Meghalaya are joining the BJP family today. This is a very significant political development, not only for the Northeast but for the entire country. I wholeheartedly welcome all my friends, the eight elected MLAs of the Meghalaya Assembly, into the BJP family. They were earlier associated with the UDP, which is a prominent regional party.”

‘Inspired By BJP’s Work In Northeast’

Rijiju said the eight MLAs had been influenced by the progress and transformation witnessed in the Northeast and Meghalaya over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He said the MLAs had also been impressed by Modi’s “personal connect” with the people of the Northeast and the BJP’s approach towards development in the region. According to Rijiju, these factors had inspired the eight legislators and influenced them to join the BJP.

The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly previously had two BJP MLAs. With eight UDP legislators joining the BJP, the party’s strength in the Assembly has increased to 10.