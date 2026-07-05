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English NewsNewsIndiaMeerut youth shoots sister dead, man beats cousin to death in Saharanpur; both held

Meerut youth shoots sister dead, man beats cousin to death in Saharanpur; both held

Meerut (UP), Jul 4 (PTI): A young man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 21-year-old sister while she was asleep at their home here on Saturday morning, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), Jul 4 (PTI): A young man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 21-year-old sister while she was asleep at their home here on Saturday morning, police said.

In a separate incident in Saharanpur district, a man was arrested for allegedly beating his cousin to death over a monetary dispute.

In Meerut, a youth identified as Afsha (23) allegedly shot his sister Aksa in the head with a country-made pistol, in Zakir Colony area under Lohiyanagar police station limits, an official said.

Family members rushed the critically-injured woman to a private hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information from the hospital and arrested the accused. The weapon allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from his possession, the official said.

Kotwali Circle Officer Sangram Singh said the accused told police that he had killed his sister because he believed her "character was not good".

Police said all aspects of the case is being probed and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In Saharanpur, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his cousin to death with a wooden plank following a dispute over repayment of a Rs 50,000 loan.

Sadar Bazar Station House Officer Chandrasen Saini said the incident took place Friday night at a rented accommodation near Sunshine School on Nawada Road.

The victim, Surendra (40), a daily wage labourer engaged in road construction work and resident of Jaipur village in Jadooda Panda area, had allegedly lent Rs 50,000 to his cousin Anuj.

On the night, the two had consumed alcohol together before an argument broke out over repayment of the loan. During the altercation, Anuj allegedly attacked Surendra with a wooden plank, inflicting fatal injuries to his head and body.

Police took the injured man to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The accused has been arrested and the wooden plank allegedly used in the crime has been recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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