Meerut student's death: Police used excessive force against protesters, says Chandrashekhar Azad

Meerut(UP), Jul 10 (PTI): Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday alleged that police used excessive force against people who held a protest over a Dalit student's murder in Meerut.

Azad was stopped by police at the Sivaya toll plaza on his way to the victim's village. After several hours, the district administration brought the victim's mother and sister to the toll plaza control room, where the MP met them in the presence of senior officials.

Following the meeting, Azad assured the family of all possible support in their fight for justice and demanded a fair investigation and stringent action against those responsible for the student's murder.

Heavy security arrangements were made at the Sivaya toll plaza in view of Azad's visit. Police erected barricades, regulated traffic on several routes and deployed a large contingent of security personnel, while senior police and civil administration officials remained present at the spot.

A large number of Azad Samaj Party supporters also gathered at the toll plaza, leading to a tense situation in the area for several hours.

Azad criticised the police action against members of the Dalit community during the protests, saying the use of force was unjustified under any circumstances. He alleged that attempts had been made to suppress dissent and sought an impartial inquiry into the entire episode.

Azad said he would raise the issue in Parliament when the session begins. He also said his party would launch an agitation to secure justice for the victim's family and seek the release of those arrested in connection with the protests.

Speaking to reporters, the MP also took an apparent swipe at Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati without naming her, saying issuing statements alone was not enough and that political leaders should stand with the victim's family. He added that delays in justice weaken the confidence of weaker sections in the system.

Earlier, Mayawati, without naming anyone, had alleged that some political parties and organisations were exploiting the sentiments of the Dalit community for political gains.

According to the police, 20-year-old Lalita Gautam went missing from the T P Nagar area on May 15 and her body was recovered in the Rohta area on May 17. The main accused was arrested on May 18, while another person was later arrested for allegedly destroying evidence.

A protest was held on Wednesday against the student's death as police said more people could be involved in the incident.

Police said protests over the murder of a Dalit woman in Meerut took a violent turn as those agitating attempted to force their way into the district magistrate's office after breaking the main gate and assaulted police and administrative officials despite repeated requests to disperse. Eleven policemen were injured in the incident, they said.

The protesters alleged that one of them was assaulted by a senior officer inside a police vehicle. Police denied the charges.

Police have arrested seven people and booked more than 30 others in connection with the protest.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the state's home secretary following a complaint alleging that police resorted to “unprovoked, brutal lathi-charge” during a “peaceful” public demonstration in Meerut, inflicting severe injuries on multiple protesters, according to the proceedings of the case. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)