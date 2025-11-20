Meerut Doctor Seals Boy’s Head Injury With Fevikwik Instead Of Stitches; Probe Ordered

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMeerut Doctor Seals Boy’s Head Injury With Fevikwik Instead Of Stitches; Probe Ordered

A Meerut doctor is under investigation for allegedly using Fevikwik to seal a child's head wound instead of stitches.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A private hospital doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut is facing investigation after a family alleged he treated their young son’s bleeding head wound with Fevikwik adhesive instead of proper medical stitches. Sardar Jaspinder Singh, a resident of Jagriti Vihar, said his son injured himself while playing at home, hitting his head on a table corner.

Doctor Uses Fevikwik On Boy's Head Wound

The family rushed him to Bhagyashree Hospital, where the attending doctor allegedly instructed them to purchase a Rs 5 tube of Fevikwik and used it to seal the wound.

The child continued to experience discomfort overnight. The next morning, the family took him to Lokpriya Hospital, where doctors reportedly spent three hours removing the hardened glue before applying four stitches to close the injury. The family later said the situation could have been far more dangerous had the adhesive leaked into the boy’s eye.

Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Kataria confirmed that a complaint has been filed. He said that an investigation committee has been formed and further action would be taken based on the findings, as per a report on India Today. The inquiry will determine whether medical protocols were violated and whether disciplinary or legal measures are warranted against the doctor.

Nurses Uses Fevikwik To Suture Cheek Injury

This incident follows a similar case earlier this year in Karnataka’s Haveri district. A nurse at Aduru Primary Health Centre was suspended after she used Fevikwik instead of sutures to treat a deep gash on a seven-year-old boy’s cheek, reasoning that stitches would leave a scar. The boy, Gurukrishna Annappa Hosamani, had suffered facial and leg injuries on January 14. His parents raised concerns over the unconventional treatment, prompting the district health officer to transfer the nurse to another facility.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meerut UTTAR PRADESH
