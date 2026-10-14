India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDeath Penalty For Muskan, Her Lover Sahil In Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case

Death Penalty For Muskan, Her Lover Sahil In Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case

Death penalty for Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in the Meerut blue drum murder case, in which Saurabh Rajput’s body was hidden in a drum.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 04:43 PM (IST)

A court in Meerut has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, to death for murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum. The two convicts appeared before the court through video conferencing from the district jail as the judge announced the punishment on Wednesday. The case attracted nationwide attention after Rajput’s remains were discovered inside the cement-filled drum at his home. The sentencing follows their conviction on September 30, bringing a major development in the high-profile murder case.

Death Penalty

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra had convicted Muskan and Sahil on September 30, fixing October 14 for arguments on the quantum of punishment.

The court subsequently awarded both the death penalty for the murder, which shocked the local community and drew widespread public attention.

The trial began in July 2025 and involved an extensive legal process. Over approximately 13 months, the court conducted 126 hearings and recorded statements from more than 22 witnesses.

The prosecution presented its case during the proceedings, leading to the conviction of the two accused before the sentencing hearing.

Also Read: ‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport Upon Arrival

Family Sought Justice

Rajput’s family had urged the court to impose the death penalty on both convicts.

Rahul, the victim’s brother, said the family had hoped for justice from the beginning and had consistently demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible for his brother’s death.

He said the family wanted the punishment to reflect the brutality of the crime committed against Rajput.

The family’s demand for capital punishment came ahead of the sentencing hearing, as relatives awaited the court’s final decision.

Blue Drum Case

The murder became one of the most widely discussed criminal cases in the country because of the manner in which Rajput’s body was concealed.

His remains were discovered inside a blue plastic drum at his own residence in Meerut. Investigators alleged that Muskan, his wife, and Sahil, her alleged lover, had murdered him before placing his dismembered body inside the container and sealing it with cement.

Police arrested both Muskan and Sahil on March 19, 2025, following the discovery and investigation into the killing.

The case subsequently attracted considerable media attention, with developments in the investigation, trial and court proceedings followed closely across the country.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Calls CJP AAP’s ‘B-Team’, Blames Protests For Losses And Troubling Delhi Residents

Input By : Sudhir Chauhan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meerut Meerut Blue Drum Murder Meerut Blue Drum Case Verdict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport Upon Arrival
‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport Upon Arrival
India
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders’ Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar Registered; SC Hearing Likely On Oct 26
Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar Registered; SC Hearing Likely On Oct 26
India
Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After 'Hijack' Alert
Frankfurt-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After 'Hijack' Alert
India
Palakkad Lynching: 7 Held, Autopsy Doctor Asks ‘Where Is Humanity?’, More Locals Likely Involved
Palakkad Lynching Case: 7 Held, Autopsy Doctor Asks ‘Where Is Humanity?’
Advertisement

Videos

CHINA TECHNOLOGY: चीन ने बनाए 'SUPER'MEN ! |ABPLIVE
POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget