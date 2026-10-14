Death Penalty For Muskan, Her Lover Sahil In Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case

A court in Meerut has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, to death for murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum. The two convicts appeared before the court through video conferencing from the district jail as the judge announced the punishment on Wednesday. The case attracted nationwide attention after Rajput’s remains were discovered inside the cement-filled drum at his home. The sentencing follows their conviction on September 30, bringing a major development in the high-profile murder case.

Death Penalty

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra had convicted Muskan and Sahil on September 30, fixing October 14 for arguments on the quantum of punishment.

#WATCH | Meerut, UP: Advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey says, "Both have been sentenced to death for the crime. They have been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 302 and Rs 20,000 under Section 238A. It is a historic verdict. The entire nation was watching; the eyes of the public were fixed on what punishment the perpetrators of this crime would receive. They appeared to be in a state of shock; they were stunned. One can imagine the mental state of someone facing the death penalty. The defense had presented arguments—such as the fact that no one actually witnessed the murder and that both accused have daughters—but these were all set aside because the evidence presented by the prosecution was so strong, significant, and precise that it conclusively proved their guilt. The primary basis was the nature of the murder itself: she killed her husband—whom she had married out of love—and then dismembered his body into three parts for disposal, hiding the remains in a blue drum. It was a meticulously planned conspiracy and strategy. She executed the murder with a calm and composed mind. Consequently, the death penalty was the appropriate punishment for such a premeditated killing. This is a significant verdict among the country's court rulings; a woman being sentenced to death is, in itself, a precedent-setting event... Regarding her daughter, she can stay with her mother for six years." — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

The court subsequently awarded both the death penalty for the murder, which shocked the local community and drew widespread public attention.

The trial began in July 2025 and involved an extensive legal process. Over approximately 13 months, the court conducted 126 hearings and recorded statements from more than 22 witnesses.

The prosecution presented its case during the proceedings, leading to the conviction of the two accused before the sentencing hearing.

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Family Sought Justice

Rajput’s family had urged the court to impose the death penalty on both convicts.

Rahul, the victim’s brother, said the family had hoped for justice from the beginning and had consistently demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible for his brother’s death.

He said the family wanted the punishment to reflect the brutality of the crime committed against Rajput.

The family’s demand for capital punishment came ahead of the sentencing hearing, as relatives awaited the court’s final decision.

Blue Drum Case

The murder became one of the most widely discussed criminal cases in the country because of the manner in which Rajput’s body was concealed.

His remains were discovered inside a blue plastic drum at his own residence in Meerut. Investigators alleged that Muskan, his wife, and Sahil, her alleged lover, had murdered him before placing his dismembered body inside the container and sealing it with cement.

Police arrested both Muskan and Sahil on March 19, 2025, following the discovery and investigation into the killing.

The case subsequently attracted considerable media attention, with developments in the investigation, trial and court proceedings followed closely across the country.

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