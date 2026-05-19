Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMedical student stabbed to death in Punjab's Patiala

Medical student stabbed to death in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, May 18 (PTI): A second-year medical student was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant inside his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area here on Monday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 May 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Patiala, May 18 (PTI): A second-year medical student was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant inside his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Mittal, a resident of Bareta in Mansa district, who was pursuing his studies at the Government Medical College, Patiala.

According to the police, the matter came to light late in the evening when the victim's acquaintances visited the PG after he failed to respond to multiple phone calls throughout the day. Upon entering the room, they found Mittal's blood-soaked body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed three to four times in the neck, leading to his death on the spot.

Police said a suspect has been spotted on a nearby CCTV camera fleeing the locality with bloodstains on his clothes.

Teams from the Civil Lines Police Station and New Officer Colony Police Post, along with forensic experts and senior police officials, including the DSP, visited the spot to collect evidence.

"Around four students were residing as PGs in the building. We are tracing all of them for questioning. The victim's family has been informed, and they reached Patiala on Monday evening," a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and nab the culprit, police added. PTI COR SUN SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing

Published at : 19 May 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 19 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Medical student stabbed to death in Punjab's Patiala
Medical student stabbed to death in Punjab's Patiala
India
BJP chief praises Odisha''s Mohan Majhi govt, asks party lawmakers to connect with villages
BJP chief praises Odisha''s Mohan Majhi govt, asks party lawmakers to connect with villages
India
Haryana suspends 4 doctors over poor monitoring of sex ratio measures
Haryana suspends 4 doctors over poor monitoring of sex ratio measures
India
US Extends Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil By 30 Days To Aid Vulnerable Nations
US Extends Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil By 30 Days To Aid Vulnerable Nations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing
Breaking: RCC Owner Used Mock Tests to Mask Paper Leak Network, Says CBI Probe
Breaking: Anand Mohan’s ‘JDU Became Money Bag Party’ Remark Triggers Political Storm in Bihar
Breaking: Husband Samar Singh Missing, Passport Suspension Sought
NEET Leak: CBI Arrests RCC Owner Shivraj Motegaonkar, Major Network Link Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget