MEA Says India Working With Thailand For Return Of Nationals Detained After Fleeing Myanmar

HomeNewsIndiaMEA Says India Working With Thailand For Return Of Nationals Detained After Fleeing Myanmar

India is working with Thailand to repatriate Indian citizens detained after crossing over from Myanmar, fleeing scam centers where they were forced into cybercrime.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India has stepped up efforts to bring back several of its citizens detained in Thailand after they reportedly crossed over from Myanmar in recent days. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday confirmed that New Delhi is working closely with Thai authorities to facilitate their early repatriation once legal formalities are complete.

“We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The development follows reports that nearly 500 Indian nationals have fled from Myanmar and entered Thailand amid a deteriorating security situation in southeastern Myanmar.

Indian Envoy Meets Thai Immigration Chief

Earlier in the day, Nagesh Singh, India’s Ambassador to Thailand, met Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau of the Royal Thai Police. The two officials discussed the early repatriation of Indian nationals who recently escaped from scam centres in Myawaddy, Myanmar, to Mae Sot, a Thai border town, news agency IANS reported.

Many of these individuals had been lured to Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, through fake job offers. Upon arrival, they were coerced into cybercrime and other fraudulent activities in scam compounds along the Myanmar–Thailand border.

The MEA has earlier noted that the Indian government has been making sustained efforts to ensure the release and safe return of citizens trapped in such networks. Dozens of victims have already been repatriated from Myawaddy in recent months through the Mae Sot border route.

During a meeting in April with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council and Prime Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed appreciation for Myanmar’s assistance in facilitating these rescues. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and agreed to strengthen cooperation against insurgent activities, transnational crimes, and human trafficking along the India–Myanmar border.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of External Affairs MEA Thailand INDIA Randhir Jaiswal
