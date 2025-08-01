Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’

Despite US tariffs and Trump's remarks about India's ties with Russia, India's MEA asserts the India-US relationship remains strong, resilient, and anchored in shared interests.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)

The centre reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the India-US relations days after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports starting August 1. Responding to the claims by Trump, MEA emphasised that the relationship between India and the US has “weathered many transitions and challenges” and remains anchored in shared interests and mutual respect.

“We have strong defence ties with the US which have been strengthening over the last several years,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly press briefing. 

“There is potential for our defence partnership to grow further. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that both countries have committed to.”

The ministry, despite the latest tariff by the United States, expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to progress.

“We are confident our relationship with the United States will continue to move forward,” Jaiswal added.

The MEA spokesperson also said that the ties between the two nations should not be seen from the prism of a third person.

 “Ties with any country, and all the ties that we have with various countries, stand on their own merit and shouldn’t be seen through the prism of a third country,” Jaiswal said.

The remarks of the MEA spokesperson came days after the US president referenced India buying oil and military equipment from Russia as he announced a 25 percent tariff plus penalties for India. 

Earlier, India reacted to the tariff announcement by the US President and said that it will be taking all the steps to protect its national interests.

“India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective,” the government had said in a statement.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
India US Ties MEA News
