MEA Announces Top-Level Team Visiting Saudi Arabia To Oversee Support After Madinah Crash

A high-level government delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to assist authorities and supervise relief operations after the tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of several Indian pilgrims near Madina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

The team is also expected to be present for the final rites of those who lost their lives, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Crash Near Madina Claims Several Indian Lives

The devastating accident occurred early Monday and involved a group of Indian Umrah pilgrims—many of them from Telangana—who were travelling by bus near the holy city of Madina. More than 40 Indians were on board when the vehicle reportedly collided with an oil tanker around 1.30 am (IST). Officials said most of the deceased were believed to be Indian nationals. The bus was on its way from Mecca to Madina at the time.

Soon after the incident, the Indian mission in Jeddah sent officials to the crash site to assess the situation and coordinate immediate support.

India Expresses Deep Sorrow, Extends Condolences

In its statement, the MEA said the government “expresses its profound sorrow at the tragic accident” and extended “deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” along with wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

High-Level Delegation to Coordinate Relief Efforts

To ensure comprehensive assistance and work closely with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the MEA confirmed that a high-level delegation led by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (Consular, Passport, and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the MEA.

Mission Working to Identify Victims and Assist Families

The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are collaborating with local authorities to speed up the identification of the victims’ remains.

The government is also facilitating travel arrangements for the families of the deceased so they can reach Saudi Arabia as soon as possible. According to the MEA, India remains fully committed to supporting its nationals affected by the tragedy and is focused on ensuring quick, effective assistance during this difficult time.