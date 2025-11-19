Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMEA Announces Top-Level Team Visiting Saudi Arabia To Oversee Support After Madinah Crash

MEA Announces Top-Level Team Visiting Saudi Arabia To Oversee Support After Madinah Crash

India’s MEA deploys a high-level team to Saudi Arabia to coordinate relief and support families after a deadly bus crash near Madina that killed several Indian Umrah pilgrims.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A high-level government delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to assist authorities and supervise relief operations after the tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of several Indian pilgrims near Madina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

The team is also expected to be present for the final rites of those who lost their lives, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Crash Near Madina Claims Several Indian Lives

The devastating accident occurred early Monday and involved a group of Indian Umrah pilgrims—many of them from Telangana—who were travelling by bus near the holy city of Madina. More than 40 Indians were on board when the vehicle reportedly collided with an oil tanker around 1.30 am (IST). Officials said most of the deceased were believed to be Indian nationals. The bus was on its way from Mecca to Madina at the time.

Soon after the incident, the Indian mission in Jeddah sent officials to the crash site to assess the situation and coordinate immediate support.

India Expresses Deep Sorrow, Extends Condolences

In its statement, the MEA said the government “expresses its profound sorrow at the tragic accident” and extended “deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” along with wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

High-Level Delegation to Coordinate Relief Efforts

To ensure comprehensive assistance and work closely with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the MEA confirmed that a high-level delegation led by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (Consular, Passport, and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the MEA.

Mission Working to Identify Victims and Assist Families

The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are collaborating with local authorities to speed up the identification of the victims’ remains.

The government is also facilitating travel arrangements for the families of the deceased so they can reach Saudi Arabia as soon as possible. According to the MEA, India remains fully committed to supporting its nationals affected by the tragedy and is focused on ensuring quick, effective assistance during this difficult time.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia MEA Mea Statement Indian Pilgrims INDIA Delegation Madinah Bus Crash Umrah Pilgrims Relief Measures
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget