HomeNewsIndia‘Avoid Going Out’: MEA Advisory For Indians In Nepal, Urges To Defer Travel; Borders On High Alert

Due to political turmoil in Nepal amid violent protests, the MEA advises Indians to avoid travel and stay indoors. Flights are disrupted, and security is heightened along the India-Nepal border.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
As political turmoil intensifies in Nepal following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, India has advised its nationals to avoid travelling to the neighbouring country until the situation stabilises. Those already in Nepal have been urged to stay indoors, avoid venturing out, and follow guidance from both local authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday also released emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens requiring assistance. The helpline numbers shared by the Embassy are: +977 – 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp available) and +977 – 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp available)

The Embassy reiterated on X (formerly Twitter) that Indians in distress may reach out through these contacts.

Flights Between Delhi, Kathmandu Disrupted

The unrest has led to significant disruption in air travel. Air India cancelled four of its six daily services between Delhi and Kathmandu on Tuesday, while IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also grounded their scheduled flights. The cancellations follow the temporary closure of Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, further complicating travel for passengers.

Violence Escalates Amid Anti-Government Protests

Nepal has been gripped by massive demonstrations triggered by a controversial ban on social media platforms. Protesters stormed the private homes of several prominent leaders, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalised parliament buildings.

Although the ban on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger was revoked after public outrage, demonstrators — many of them young Nepalis — continued to demand accountability over corruption and justice for 19 people killed during police action.

The restrictions had also affected cross-border communication. “We have many relatives in Nepal. Through the internet, we were able to remain in touch with them and check on their well-being. The ban created difficulties for us and added to our concerns amid the violent agitation,” Ranipur resident and advocate Gyas Ahmed told PTI.

Rakesh Yadav, MLA from Gasdi constituency, also expressed concern, noting that several Tharu tribal families in his area have strong marital ties with Nepali relatives. “The Nepal government should make sincere efforts to end the violent agitation,” he said.

Security Strengthened Along India–Nepal Border

The unrest has prompted heightened security measures along the 1,751-km-long open border between India and Nepal. Officials told PTI that the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which mans the frontier, has intensified surveillance across all posts and vulnerable stretches.

“Additional forces have been deployed at 22 outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the border, while police stations in five border areas are keeping surveillance through drone cameras,” said Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of Police in Balrampur.

He added that intelligence agencies have been directed to maintain strict monitoring, and personnel along the 85-km border in Balrampur have been placed on high alert. Joint patrols by police teams and SSB jawans are underway, while ‘Operation Kavach’ committees in the region have been activated to track cross-border movement.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Nepal India Nepal Border KP Sharma Oli Nepal News MEA Kathmandu INDIA Nepal Protests Nepal Gen-Z Protests India-Nepal Border Kathmandu Protests
