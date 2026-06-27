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English NewsNewsIndiaMDMK Quits DMK-Led Alliance After 9 Years; Vaiko's Two MLAs Likely To Stay With DMK

MDMK Quits DMK-Led Alliance After 9 Years; Vaiko's Two MLAs Likely To Stay With DMK

MDMK exits the DMK-led alliance after nine years, but its two MLAs elected on the DMK symbol choose to remain with the opposition party.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MDMK formally ended its decade-long alliance with the DMK.
  • Party alleged DMK weakened it, praising the ruling TVK.
  • Two MDMK legislators chose to continue supporting the DMK.
  • This reflects Tamil Nadu's shifting political landscape post-2026.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has formally severed ties with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), ending a political partnership that lasted nearly a decade. The decision was ratified at the party's general council meeting, signalling a major reshuffle in Tamil Nadu's opposition politics. While the MDMK has not officially announced its next political alliance, resolutions passed during the meeting praised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's TVK-led government, fuelling speculation that the party could eventually align with the ruling front.

MDMK Ends Nine-Year Association With DMK

At its general council meeting, the MDMK adopted a resolution confirming its withdrawal from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The party alleged that efforts had been made to weaken its organisational strength and accused the DMK of pursuing "a secret plan to enable the AIADMK to form the government."

The resolution stated, as per reports: "Therefore, this General Council resolves that the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam shall withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance."

However, the party stopped short of announcing a formal alliance with the TVK. Instead, it said that decisions regarding future electoral partnerships would be taken closer to the next election.

The council also passed resolutions welcoming the TVK government and urged it to fulfil its promise of providing a corruption-free administration while safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interests, particularly on the Mekedatu dam issue.

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DMK Rejects Allegations, Blames Internal Factors

The DMK dismissed the MDMK's accusations, arguing that it had played a crucial role in ensuring the smaller party's political relevance.

DMK spokesperson Syed Hafeezullah said it was the DMK that enabled the MDMK to secure representation in both the Tamil Nadu Assembly and Parliament. He further argued that the elevation of Vaiko's son, Durai Vaiko, within the party had weakened the MDMK, describing it as being at odds with Vaiko's long-standing opposition to dynastic politics.

The exchange marks a sharp deterioration in relations between the two parties after years of electoral cooperation.

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Two MDMK MLAs To Continue Supporting DMK

Despite the party's decision to exit the alliance, the MDMK suffered an immediate setback as its two legislators chose not to follow the leadership's political course.

The two MLAs, who were elected in the 2026 Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, skipped the general council meeting and indicated that they would continue supporting the DMK.

Their decision means that even if the MDMK eventually joins the TVK-led alliance, the ruling coalition will not immediately gain additional strength inside the Assembly.

Political Equations Continue To Shift In Tamil Nadu

The MDMK's departure follows a series of changes within Tamil Nadu's political landscape after the 2026 Assembly elections. Several former members of the Secular Progressive Alliance, including the Congress, IUML, Left parties and VCK, had earlier extended support to the TVK, helping the ruling party secure a legislative majority.

In the 2026 Assembly election, the TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. The DMK secured 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47. The remaining seats were shared among smaller parties and independent candidates.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the MDMK end its political partnership with the DMK?

No, the MDMK has not formally announced an alliance with the TVK. Decisions regarding future electoral partnerships will be made closer to the next election.

Will the MDMK immediately join an alliance with the TVK?

The DMK dismissed the allegations, stating it ensured MDMK's political relevance. A spokesperson argued that the elevation of Durai Vaiko weakened the MDMK internally.

How did the DMK react to the MDMK's accusations?

Two MDMK legislators chose not to follow the party's decision and will continue supporting the DMK. They were elected on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the 2026 Assembly election.

What happened with the MDMK's MLAs after the split?

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaiko MDMK Joseph Vijay DMK TVK Durai Vaiko
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