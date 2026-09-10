India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMayawati Expels Akash Anand From BSP After His Father-In-Law Ashok Siddharth Quits Politics

Mayawati Expels Akash Anand From BSP After His Father-In-Law Ashok Siddharth Quits Politics

The decision came a day after Anand’s father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, announced his retirement from politics after Mayawati linked his political exit to Anand receiving responsibilities in the party.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BSP chief Mayawati expelled nephew Akash Anand from party.
  • Mayawati questioned father-in-law's delayed political retirement and motives.
  • Anand prioritized family over party, showing insufficient commitment.
  • Anand previously lost national coordinator post, facing another setback.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has announced the expulsion of her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP, just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The move came a day after Anand’s father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, announced his retirement from politics. Mayawati had reportedly offered to give Anand a position and responsibility in the party if Siddharth stepped away from politics.

Although Siddharth accepted the proposal and announced his retirement, Mayawati on Thursday decided to go a step further and remove Anand from the BSP altogether.

The decision marks another major setback for Anand, who had earlier been relieved of the post of BSP national coordinator.

ALSO READ | Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into SC-ST Relief Claims After UP Family Gets Rs 23 Lakh

Mayawati Questions Ashok Siddharth’s Delay

In a post on X, Mayawati said Siddharth had taken too long to decide to leave politics but had ultimately made the right choice.

She said that if Siddharth had retired earlier, the Bahujan movement and Anand would not have faced continued difficulties. According to Mayawati, an earlier decision could also have prevented her from having to take tough organisational measures while leaving election preparations and work for the Bahujan movement midway.

Mayawati also questioned Siddharth’s motives, saying that if he had genuinely been concerned about his son-in-law’s future or the wider interests of the Bahujan movement, he would have announced his retirement much earlier.

She said the delay suggested that Siddharth’s ambitions had not diminished and that questions remained over his intentions.

‘Akash More Concerned About His Father-In-Law’

Mayawati also expressed her displeasure with Anand, saying he appeared more concerned about his father-in-law than his own political career.

She wrote that Anand had not even considered reposting a BSP post that, according to her, was intended for his own benefit. Mayawati said this further suggested that both Siddharth and Anand were more attached to personal or family interests than to the success of the party and the Bahujan movement.

The BSP chief also reminded the two that the party had helped them, along with many others, rise from humble beginnings to positions of prominence. She said the gratitude they owed the BSP and its leadership could not be overstated.

ALSO READ | MCD Carries Out 34 Demolitions, Seals 17 Properties After Satya Niketan Collapse

Mayawati ‘Frees’ Akash Anand From BSP

Mayawati questioned how Anand could work for the party’s interests if his attachment to family relationships was stronger than his commitment to the BSP and the Bahujan movement.

She said party members therefore felt it was better to completely free Anand from the organisation, just as he had earlier been removed from the important position of national coordinator.

Mayawati said that if Anand wanted to remain independent of the party, he was free to do so. She concluded by stating that he was being completely relieved of his association with the BSP.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Akash Anand expelled from the BSP?

Mayawati expelled Akash Anand due to his perceived stronger attachment to family relationships over party commitment. She also questioned his father-in-law's delayed retirement and their motives.

What condition did Mayawati set for Akash Anand to get a position in the BSP?

Mayawati offered Anand a party position if his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, retired from politics. Although Siddharth accepted, Mayawati then decided to expel Anand entirely.

Had Akash Anand faced any disciplinary action from the BSP previously?

Yes, this was not the first setback for Anand. He had previously been relieved of the post of BSP national coordinator before his complete expulsion.

What was Mayawati's concern regarding Ashok Siddharth's retirement?

Mayawati questioned the delay in his retirement, stating it caused difficulties for the Bahujan movement. She also doubted his motives, suggesting his ambitions hadn't diminished.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mayawati BSP UP Elections 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Europe Trip, 24 Gram Gold, New Bike: What Can You Buy For The Price Of An iPhone Duo?
Europe Trip, 24 Gram Gold, New Bike: What Can You Buy For The Price Of An iPhone Duo?
India
Will Putin Arrive At Noida Airport? 3 Russian Military Aircraft Land At Jewar For First Time
Will Putin Arrive At Noida Airport? 3 Russian Military Aircraft Land At Jewar For First Time
India
AI-Made PMO ID, Rs 7 Lakh Shopping Spree: Details Emerge After Man Held At PM Event
AI-Made PMO ID, Rs 7 Lakh Shopping Spree: Details Emerge After Man Held At PM Event
India
15 workers rescued, 12 hospitalised after iron slab collapses at construction site in Gandhinagar
15 workers rescued, 12 hospitalised after iron slab collapses at construction site in Gandhinagar
Advertisement

Videos

Haldwani Row: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Hits Back at Congress Over ‘Purification’ Controversy
BSP Update: Akash Anand’s Father-in-Law Ashok Siddharth Quits Politics After Mayawati’s Condition
Ujjain Hanuman Temple Row: Road Widening Stalls as 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Undisturbed
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP Over Women’s Safety, Says Offenders Face Jail or Hell
Uttarakhand Politics: Nitin Nabin Hits Back at Congress Over Haldwani ‘Purification’ Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget