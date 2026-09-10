‘It’s His Wish’: Akhilesh Yadav On Akash Anand On Joining SP Amid Mayawati’s Fresh Expulsion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhilesh Yadav open to Akash Anand joining Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party previously welcomed Akash Anand for socialist ideology.

Mayawati again expelled nephew Akash Anand for double-mindedness.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reacted to speculation over the possible inclusion of Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand in the Samajwadi Party.

Responding to ABP News' question about Akash Anand, Akhilesh said that the decision rests with his party and that other political parties have no say in the matter.

“If you bring it, we'll take it. I've said it in front of everyone. It's his wish, he can bring it,” Akhilesh said.

What Does Akhilesh Yadav’s Statement Mean?

Akhilesh Yadav's remark signals a softening of his stance towards Akash Anand while also indicating that the Samajwadi Party would discuss the matter only to the extent that it remains politically relevant.

The SP and Akhilesh Yadav do not want comments on Akash Anand to trigger an internal conflict within Mayawati's family.

Before Akhilesh Yadav, party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma had said that Akash Anand would be welcome if he wanted to join the party with socialist ideology.

Mayawati Expels Akash Anand Again

The development comes after Mayawati once again expelled Akash Anand from the BSP on Thursday, September 10.

Mayawati said Anand was acting with a double mind in the party. She also accused him of being selfish and obsessed with his family.

BSP Chief Issues 10-Point Statement

In a 10-point statement posted on social media site X, the BSP chief also alleged that Akash Anand's father-in-law Ashok announced his retirement from politics only so that his son-in-law could get a position in the BSP.

Mayawati further alleged that Akash Anand did not repost on X a post that was positive and beneficial for him.