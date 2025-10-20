Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'May The Festival Of Lights Illuminate Our Lives With Harmony, Prosperity': PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

'May The Festival Of Lights Illuminate Our Lives With Harmony, Prosperity': PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes, saying that the festival represents a "sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth."

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Diwali wishes to the people of India.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes, saying that the festival represents a "sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth."
 
The UP CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!"
 
The Prime Minister also urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.
 
"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," wrote PM Modi on X.
 
Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti.
 
The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration.
 
In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River.
 

Many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation. According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.
 
In the Saryu aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali PM Modi Yogi Adityanath Diwali 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
India
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas To Celebrate Diwali — WATCH
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas To Celebrate Diwali — WATCH
World
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of Violations
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza
World
Trump Boards Air Force One Quickly Using Small Stairs After Sniper Nest Found Near Palm Beach Airport
Trump Boards Air Force One Quickly Using Small Stairs After Sniper Nest Found Near Palm Beach Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget