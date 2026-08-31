The family of American mercenary and rebel trainer Matthew VanDyke, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March, has urged the US Embassy to intervene urgently and secure his return to the United States.

In a statement posted from VanDyke's verified X account, his family alleged that he continues to be denied basic rights as a detainee and is being held in solitary confinement at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The family said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had previously briefed Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about VanDyke's situation during Rubio's visit to New Delhi in May.

Why Is Matthew VanDyke In Tihar Jail?

VanDyke has been charged under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deals with conspiracy, attempts, assistance, advice or facilitation in connection with a terrorist act.

The NIA has alleged that VanDyke entered Mizoram without the required Restricted Area Permit and illegally crossed into Myanmar. According to the agency, he subsequently established contact with ethnic armed groups in Myanmar and helped train their members in handling weapons and drone warfare.

The agency has also accused him of providing training related to drone assembly, operations and jamming technology. The NIA further alleged that the group intended to bring drones from Europe and supply weapons and other military equipment to Myanmar-based groups associated with banned insurgent organisations in India's Northeast.

VanDyke was detained at Kolkata airport on March 13. On the same day, three Ukrainian nationals were arrested at Delhi airport, while three more Ukrainians were detained at Lucknow airport.

Family Flags Health Concerns, Claims Lack Of Medical Care

In a statement issued by Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation founded by VanDyke, his family said he was detained at Kolkata airport on March 11 and shifted from the NIA headquarters to Tihar Jail on April 6.

The family claimed that VanDyke had suffered a leg injury and deteriorating eyesight and had allegedly been denied his prescribed medicines and regular communication with relatives.

According to the statement, VanDyke's lawyers, Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, approached a Delhi court seeking permission for him to receive treatment at a private hospital and to communicate properly with his family in the US. The family said both pleas were rejected on June 1.

The statement further alleged that VanDyke's mother, Sharon VanDyke, who is above 80 years old, was permitted to speak to him for only five minutes during an emergency call several months ago.

The family also claimed that VanDyke was too weak to stand or walk during a court hearing and now uses a wheelchair while meeting his lawyers.

VanDyke Seeks Permission To Cook His Own Food In Jail

In July, VanDyke reportedly approached a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own meals inside Tihar Jail. He claimed that the prison food, which he described as spicy and oily, had made it difficult for him to eat for more than 50 days.

He also claimed to have lost around 14 kg since May 6.

VanDyke sought permission to use an induction stove and requested an "American-style diet" including chicken, red meat, fish, pasta, rice, bread, vegetables and soy milk. His family offered to cover the expenses for the food.