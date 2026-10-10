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English NewsNewsIndia'Matter of pride for all Indians': Cong hails Pillay on Nobel Peace Prize win

'Matter of pride for all Indians': Cong hails Pillay on Nobel Peace Prize win

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised South African jurist Navi Pillay, of Tamil origin, for winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, saying criticism from the US and Israel only shows how deserving she is of the accolad.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 01:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised South African jurist Navi Pillay, of Tamil origin, for winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, saying criticism from the US and Israel only shows how deserving she is of the accolade.

Pillay, a former UN human rights chief whose work helped shape international law on genocide and sexual violence, won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

The 85-year-old jurist, who grew up under apartheid and went on to hold senior positions in South Africa's judiciary and international legal institutions, dedicated the award to survivors of international crimes and those defending international justice, saying their compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign.

In a post on X, Ramesh said it should be a source of pride for all Indians, as it is for South Africans, that the distinguished lawyer and jurist Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.

Ramesh said she has been an indefatigable crusader against racial and gender discrimination for decades.

"She has been a forceful champion of justice, dignity and freedom in different parts of the world and a courageous upholder of international humanitarian law," he said.

"Hers has been an inspiring life steeped in the defence of human rights. Her choice has predictably invited some criticism from the US and Israel. That criticism shows even more how deserving she is of this accolade," Ramesh said. PTI ASK ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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