Nearly 20 cars were gutted after a major fire broke out at a car service centre located along National Highway-50 in Vijayapura city, triggering panic in the area and causing extensive property damage. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a swift response, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings. No casualties were reported, and authorities said further details are awaited.

The incident occurred on a busy stretch of NH-50, a key arterial road passing through the city. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the service centre, drawing the attention of commuters and local residents, many of whom gathered at a safe distance as emergency teams worked to contain the fire.

In a separate incident, a massive fire erupted at a sugar factory in Havinal village, located in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district, last evening. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.