HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Massive Fire Ravages Car Service Centre In Karnataka's Vijayapura, Nearly 20 Vehicles Destroyed

On Cam: Massive Fire Ravages Car Service Centre In Karnataka's Vijayapura, Nearly 20 Vehicles Destroyed

A major fire at a Vijayapura car service center on NH-50 destroyed nearly 20 vehicles, causing significant property damage and panic.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

Nearly 20 cars were gutted after a major fire broke out at a car service centre located along National Highway-50 in Vijayapura city, triggering panic in the area and causing extensive property damage. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a swift response, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings. No casualties were reported, and authorities said further details are awaited.

The incident occurred on a busy stretch of NH-50, a key arterial road passing through the city. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the service centre, drawing the attention of commuters and local residents, many of whom gathered at a safe distance as emergency teams worked to contain the fire.

In a separate incident, a massive fire erupted at a sugar factory in Havinal village, located in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district, last evening. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

 

Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Karnataka
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim
