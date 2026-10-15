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English NewsNewsIndia‘Mary Millben Can Praise BJP, Imran Khan Can’t Criticise It’: Dipke On Actor’s Exit Notice

‘Mary Millben Can Praise BJP, Imran Khan Can’t Criticise It’: Dipke On Actor’s Exit Notice

Sharing a report by The Quint on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice issued to Khan, Dipke wrote: “Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India for protesting.
  • Participation in political protests breaches immigration rules for foreigners.
  • Incident sparks debate on differing political expression treatment.

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has reportedly been asked to leave India by October 28 after participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. The development has drawn a response from Abhijeet Dipke, who questioned what he described as a difference in the treatment of people expressing political views in favour of and against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharing a report by The Quint on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice issued to Khan, Dipke wrote: “Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP.

But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP.”

Dipke’s post referred to American singer Mary Millben, who has publicly expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and contrasted it with the immigration action reportedly initiated against Khan following his participation in the Mumbai protest.

Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28

According to reports cited by The Indian Express and The Times of India, Indian authorities have asked Khan, 43, to leave the country by October 28, alleging a breach of immigration rules following his participation in a political protest.

Khan took part in a rally in Mumbai on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over revisions to electoral rolls. Critics and opposition parties have alleged that the revisions favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

Under Indian law, the participation of foreign nationals in political protests may be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

ALSO READ: ‘No One Can Threaten Us’: Supreme Court Hears Pleas Over October 10 Delhi Protests

Complaint Filed Against Actor, FRRO Issues Notice

According to The Indian Express, a complaint was filed against Khan at a Mumbai police station alleging that he had violated the law. The FRRO, the government agency responsible for registering and monitoring foreign nationals in India, subsequently issued a notice asking him to leave the country based on the complaint.

On October 10, Khan also posted on Instagram: “Apparently I’m going for a drive,” alongside a photograph of himself posing with a victory sign in the back of what appeared to be a police van.

Khan had not immediately responded to a request for comment from Reuters, according to the news agency's report.

Who Is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan, 43, is an American citizen and the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. Coming from a prominent film family, he appeared in several successful Bollywood films between 2008 and 2015 before stepping away from acting.

The reported FRRO notice has brought renewed attention to the distinction between the political expression of foreign nationals and the conditions governing their stay in India. Dipke’s post has framed the development as a question of whether political expression is treated differently depending on whether it supports or criticises the ruling party.

The circumstances surrounding the notice, including the allegations cited in the complaint, remain attributed to the reports on which the development was based.

ALSO READ: ‘Delhi Turned Into India-Pakistan Border’: Dipke Slams Govt Over Oct 10 Crackdown, ‘Protecting Gyanesh’

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Imran Khan asked to leave India?

He was reportedly asked to leave after participating in a political protest in Mumbai, which authorities consider a breach of immigration rules. Indian law treats foreign nationals' involvement in such protests as a visa violation.

What is Imran Khan's immigration status in India?

Imran Khan is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. He was reportedly issued a notice by the FRRO to leave the country.

What protest did Imran Khan participate in?

He took part in an October 10 rally demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest cited alleged biased revisions to electoral rolls.

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan, 43, is an American citizen and the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He appeared in several successful Bollywood films between 2008 and 2015.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhijeet Dipke ‘Mary Millben Can Praise BJP Imran Khan Can’t Criticise It’ Imran Khan Exit Notice
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