Marco Rubio In India: Jaishankar Talks To Focus On Trade, Energy, Critical Minerals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the two sides expected to explore ways to advance cooperation in defence, security, trade, energy, technology and critical minerals amid continuing strains in bilateral relations.

Rubio is scheduled to arrive in India's financial capital on Tuesday afternoon with a large business delegation after visiting Uzbekistan. This will be his second visit to India since May, when he held bilateral talks with Jaishankar and attended a Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

The visit comes days after US President Donald Trump waived provisions of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) that authorised punitive tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil.

Trade, Energy And Critical Minerals On Agenda

According to a Hindustan Times report citing people familiar with the matter, the talks are expected to focus on maintaining momentum in India-US relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors. India has already conveyed its concerns to the US administration about the potential implications of SRIA for bilateral ties and global energy markets.

The two ministers are also expected to discuss regional and international developments, including the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, and their implications for food, fuel and fertiliser security.

India has proposed a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire aimed at protecting energy and food supplies and preventing attacks on merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

Jaishankar, Rubio May Discuss Upcoming Summit Meetings

Potential meetings between the leadership of India and the US on the sidelines of upcoming multilateral events are also expected to figure in the discussions.

These include the Asean Summit in Manila next month and the G20 Summit in Florida, US. Jaishankar is also scheduled to attend a celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American independence as the guest of honour.

Rubio To Visit Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery

Rubio's itinerary includes a visit to Reliance Industries' refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on October 21. The facility is a major processor of Russian oil, and the US secretary of state is expected to spend a few hours there.

Reliance is investing in a large refinery project in Texas, described in the report as the first new project of its kind in the US in five decades. The company is also a significant purchaser of Venezuelan oil, sales of which are controlled by the Trump administration.

The refinery visit comes against the backdrop of US scrutiny of Russian oil purchases and Washington's wider energy policies.

Trade Disputes Continue To Weigh On Bilateral Ties

India-US relations have faced tensions over the past year, driven largely by the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies, restrictions affecting Indian professionals and Washington's growing engagement with Pakistan.

Negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement appear to have stalled, although officials from both sides have indicated that they are seeking a mutually acceptable outcome.

The Jaishankar-Rubio meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to address these differences while exploring areas where the two countries can sustain and expand cooperation.