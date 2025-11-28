Maoists Set 2026 Deadline To Surrender En Masse, Demand Halt To Security Ops Across 3 States

In a significant development in the tri-state Maoist belt, cadres of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) operating in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have announced that they will lay down arms on January 1, 2026. The announcement was made through a detailed letter attributed to Anant, the spokesperson for the MMC Special Zonal Committee, marking what could be one of the largest coordinated surrenders in recent years.

The letter conveys that the group's organisational strength has diminished sharply after the surrender of senior leaders Mallojula and Ashanna, coupled with the encounter killing of top commander Hidma. According to the Maoists, this changing ground reality pushed cadres to respond positively to the Centre’s appeal and commit to joining the mainstream.

Cadres Seek Rehabilitation, Safe Passage

In the letter addressed to the Chief Ministers of all three states, Anant stated that the Maoists are prepared to temporarily suspend the armed struggle and surrender their weapons—provided the state governments create an atmosphere free of confrontation. The letter asserted: "Until then, we request the governments of the 3 states to exercise restraint and completely cease security activities. Security forces should not indulge in any untoward incident like arrests or encounters anywhere in the zone."

The group further said they wished to hand over weapons collectively rather than in small batches, adding that security operations would only delay efforts to reach members dispersed across the MMC zone.

Appeal For State-Level Ceremonial Surrenders

The Maoists indicated their willingness to surrender before state leaders, referencing past precedents: "As happened in the case of Satish Dada in Chhattisgarh and Sonu Dada in Maharashtra, we will surrender our arms and surrender before a Chief Minister or Home Minister in each of the 3 states."



They reiterated their demand for governments to facilitate a “peaceful process” and avoid encounters or arrests during this interim period.

While the cadres welcomed the initial response from Chhattisgarh’s Home Minister Vijay Sharma, they maintained that the surrender date of January 1, 2026, cannot be advanced. They also sought concrete assurances from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, stating they were still awaiting “reassuring responses” from the remaining two state governments.

Directive To Cadres: Suspend All Activities

The Maoist leadership also instructed its members to refrain from any movement or action that could jeopardise the planned surrender. "Our comrades across the zone should stop all their activities till this process is over... We also request comrades not to go and surrender on their own. We all have to do this together," the letter emphasised.