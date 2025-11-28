Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMaoists Set 2026 Deadline To Surrender En Masse, Demand Halt To Security Ops Across 3 States

Maoists Set 2026 Deadline To Surrender En Masse, Demand Halt To Security Ops Across 3 States

Maoists in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh announce a collective surrender on January 1, 2026, seeking a halt to security operations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a significant development in the tri-state Maoist belt, cadres of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) operating in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have announced that they will lay down arms on January 1, 2026. The announcement was made through a detailed letter attributed to Anant, the spokesperson for the MMC Special Zonal Committee, marking what could be one of the largest coordinated surrenders in recent years.

The letter conveys that the group's organisational strength has diminished sharply after the surrender of senior leaders Mallojula and Ashanna, coupled with the encounter killing of top commander Hidma. According to the Maoists, this changing ground reality pushed cadres to respond positively to the Centre’s appeal and commit to joining the mainstream.

Cadres Seek Rehabilitation, Safe Passage

In the letter addressed to the Chief Ministers of all three states, Anant stated that the Maoists are prepared to temporarily suspend the armed struggle and surrender their weapons—provided the state governments create an atmosphere free of confrontation. The letter asserted: "Until then, we request the governments of the 3 states to exercise restraint and completely cease security activities. Security forces should not indulge in any untoward incident like arrests or encounters anywhere in the zone."

The group further said they wished to hand over weapons collectively rather than in small batches, adding that security operations would only delay efforts to reach members dispersed across the MMC zone.

Appeal For State-Level Ceremonial Surrenders

The Maoists indicated their willingness to surrender before state leaders, referencing past precedents: "As happened in the case of Satish Dada in Chhattisgarh and Sonu Dada in Maharashtra, we will surrender our arms and surrender before a Chief Minister or Home Minister in each of the 3 states."

They reiterated their demand for governments to facilitate a “peaceful process” and avoid encounters or arrests during this interim period.

While the cadres welcomed the initial response from Chhattisgarh’s Home Minister Vijay Sharma, they maintained that the surrender date of January 1, 2026, cannot be advanced. They also sought concrete assurances from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, stating they were still awaiting “reassuring responses” from the remaining two state governments.

Directive To Cadres: Suspend All Activities

The Maoist leadership also instructed its members to refrain from any movement or action that could jeopardise the planned surrender. "Our comrades across the zone should stop all their activities till this process is over... We also request comrades not to go and surrender on their own. We all have to do this together," the letter emphasised.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maoist Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh CHHATTISGARH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Breaking: PM Modi on Karnataka-Goa Visit Today, to Unveil 77-ft Ram Statue in Goa
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter in Bhopal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget