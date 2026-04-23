Mann in Finland asks Punjabi diaspora to contribute to state's ongoing transformation

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called on the Punjabi diaspora to actively contribute to the state's ongoing transformation while simultaneously pushing for stronger economic and institutional collaboration between Punjab and Finland.

During his visit to Finland, Mann underscored that Punjab is witnessing rapid development and asserted that every Punjabi must become a partner in this historic journey. He described the global community as a decisive force capable of accelerating the state's economic momentum, according to an official release.

Interacting with the Punjabi diaspora in Finland, Mann urged them to play an active role in the socio-economic development of Punjab.

He said, "Punjab is making rapid development during the current regime and every Punjabi should be a part of this historic move." He added that the diaspora can act as a catalyst in further propelling the economic development of the state through their expertise.

Advocating deeper collaboration, the chief minister said, "There is a need for mutual collaboration between Punjab and Finland in the area of the white revolution, particularly in dairy systems, animal science and value-added food processing to benefit the farmers of the state in a big way." Mann also held a detailed meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Finland, Hemant H Kotalwar, to discuss avenues for boosting bilateral trade and strengthening cooperation between Punjab and Finland.

"Finland's economy is robust and progressive, with key areas of manufacturing including electronics, engineering and forest products driving exports, along with dairy and other sectors," he said.

Highlighting existing ties, he added, "Punjab has a good partnership with Finland as teachers from the state are sent here for training. We are keen to further strengthen this mutually beneficial partnership to boost the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people." During a visit to the University of Helsinki, the Indian delegation noted that the university's expertise in food and agricultural sciences can support Punjab in areas such as milk quality, dairy technology, product innovation, sustainable livestock practices and strengthening of value chains.

The delegation also advocated collaboration for academic inputs with applied research and industry-oriented pilots in dairy processing and nutrition, and emphasised that the role of students and researchers in food sciences and agricultural sciences can be a key pillar of collaboration.

Various models for innovation-led learning, where students, researchers and industry work together on real-world challenges, were highlighted.

The delegation underlined that Punjab is ready to explore structured exchange programmes, joint research and innovation projects to enable students to gain exposure to applied, interdisciplinary and sustainability-driven approaches in food systems.

The delegation also underscored the need for exchanging expertise regarding food grain management challenges, particularly issues relating to infestation and long-term storage.

The delegation noted that these challenges are critical for ensuring food security and reducing post-harvest losses, and stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly and low-chemical pest management practices, including the use of bio-based treatments, natural repellents, improved hygiene and storage practices and traditional grain protection methods.

The delegation also highlighted the importance of scientific yet simple storage solutions such as improved ventilation, moisture control and safe handling practices, along with promoting sustainable, residue-free approaches through research support and field-level adoption.

The delegation observed that traditional food production relies on agricultural means requiring massive amounts of water and land, and noted that introducing such innovations can usher in a new era of sustainable food production with vast possibilities.

It highlighted that Solein is a natural superfood containing all nine essential amino acids required by the human body, can be produced anywhere, ensures a secure supply of protein and has been successfully tested in multiple food applications with varied tastes and textures.

The delegation said that the Punjab government will explore the feasibility of utilising Solein protein in mid-day meal schemes and supplementary nutrition programmes under Anganwadi services.

It added that Punjab will collaborate on the usage of this product and technology for exploring options for nutrition programmes and increased productivity.

The delegation further noted that Solein is an all-purpose protein which offers endless possibilities for the food industry, adding that it is nutritionally rich, good in taste and produced in Finland at the world's first production facility producing food out of thin air. PTI CHS KSS KSS

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