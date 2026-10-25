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English NewsNewsIndiaManipur to form committee representing all 36 communities for unity: Yumnam Khemchand

Manipur to form committee representing all 36 communities for unity: Yumnam Khemchand

Imphal, Oct 24 (PTI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said the government would form a committee representing all 36 communities to promote peace, harmony and inclusive development in the strife-hit regio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 12:57 AM (IST)

Imphal, Oct 24 (PTI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said the government would form a committee representing all 36 communities to promote peace, harmony and inclusive development in the strife-hit region.

The chief minister said the proposal follows a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether such a committee existed to bring all communities together.

Khemchand Singh was speaking at an event held to felicitate hill chiefs of different tribes at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

The event followed the inauguration of the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs' Guest House at Palace Compound as part of the Mera Hou Chongba Festival 2026.

Khemchand Singh said all communities have contributed to defending and safeguarding Manipur throughout, as he recalled the Anglo-Manipur War and the Seven Years' Devastation to pay tribute to the sacrifices made to protect the state's land, identity and heritage.

The chief minister expressed hope that the festival would usher in peace and prosperity and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood.

Khemchand Singh expressed happiness that people from the hill areas, including some who were earlier reluctant to visit Imphal, joined the festival this year.

He said the guest house is not merely a physical structure but a symbol of brotherhood between the hills and the valley.

The Mera Hou Chongba festival celebrates peace and brotherhood among different tribes and communities of the state. PTI COR VN

VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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