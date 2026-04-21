Manipur Protest: Twin Shutdowns, Unrest Disrupt Imphal After Child Deaths, Convoy Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two separate shutdowns disrupted Manipur's daily life, impacting valley and hill districts.

Valley shutdown protests explosion that killed two children; protestors clashed with security.

Hill districts observed shutdown after attack on vehicles killed two civilians.

Recent violence continues amid ongoing ethnic unrest, challenging peace efforts.

Manipur Protest: Large parts of Manipur came to a standstill on Monday as two separate shutdowns called by different groups disrupted daily life across both valley and hill districts, following recent incidents of violence that have reignited tensions. Educational institutions, markets, and transport services remained shut across all five Meitei-majority valley districts, along with Naga-dominated areas such as Ukhrul and Senapati. Sit-in protests were reported from several parts of Imphal valley, including Uripok and Nagaram, reflecting widespread public anger.

Manipur Valley Protests After Deadly Blast

The shutdown in the valley was spearheaded by the women’s collective Meira Paibis, which launched a five-day protest following a tragic explosion on April 7 in Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district, as per reports.

The blast killed two children—a five-year-old boy and his infant sister—and left their mother injured, triggering outrage across the region. Protests intensified in the aftermath, with some turning violent. In one incident, three demonstrators were killed and around 30 others injured when security forces allegedly opened fire after a crowd stormed a CRPF camp.

Hill Districts Observe Separate Shutdown

Simultaneously, the United Naga Council enforced a three-day “total shutdown” in hill districts to protest against a separate attack on April 18 in Ukhrul.

Suspected militants opened fire on a convoy of civilian vehicles at TM Kasom village, killing a retired Army officer and another civilian. The incident occurred just a day after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the Tangkhul Naga-majority region to appeal for peace.

Clashes Intensify In Imphal

Tensions escalated further over the weekend when clashes broke out during a torch rally in Imphal’s Thangmeiband area. Six people, including three personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were injured.

Security forces reportedly stopped protestors from advancing towards Khwairamband Ima Market, leading to confrontations in Thangmeiband, Sagolband, and Uripok. Authorities used batons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds to disperse crowds, while protestors responded with stones and slingshots.

Violence Continues Amid Fragile Peace

The crisis comes against the backdrop of prolonged ethnic unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities that has gripped Manipur since May 2023. The violence has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Although President’s Rule was imposed in February 2025 to stabilise the situation and later lifted, recurring incidents continue to challenge efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

ALSO READ: Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC