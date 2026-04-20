Manipur On Edge Again After Protests Over Children's Death Turn Violent; 5-Day Shutdown Imposed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Children's deaths spark violent protests across multiple Manipur districts.

Protesters clash with security, leading to vandalism and injuries.

Thousands rally, demanding justice amid escalating tensions.

Statewide shutdown disrupts normal life, calls for NRC.

Manipur has witnessed a renewed wave of unrest following the killing of two children in a recent bomb attack, with protests turning violent across multiple districts and prompting authorities to impose a five-day shutdown.

The demonstrations, sparked by outrage over the deaths of a five-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister in Bishnupur district, have intensified tensions in the already volatile region.

Violence During Protests, 21 Arrests Made

Police said at least 21 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violent clashes during a torch rally held on April 18 in Imphal West district. The rally, organised by civil society groups, escalated into violence with protesters pelting stones, hurling petrol bombs, and attacking security personnel.

Security forces reported that vehicles were vandalised and at least three personnel from the CRPF sustained serious injuries.

Authorities also confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old individual accused of making provocative social media posts and inciting unrest. Another arrest was made in connection with the case, with police stating that investigations are ongoing.

Clashes Spread Across Valley Districts

On Sunday evening, thousands took to the streets in multiple valley districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching, demanding justice for the victims. Night rallies were reported in areas such as Koirengei, Hatta Golpati, Kakching town, and Mayai Lambi.

Protesters clashed with security personnel at several locations, including Uripok and Khabam Lamkhai. In response, forces used tear gas shells and other crowd-control measures to disperse the gatherings.

Security Forces Use Tear Gas, Stun Grenades

In Kakching, tensions escalated when protesters attempted to march toward the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Police blocked their path, triggering a confrontation.

Security personnel deployed tear gas, smoke bombs, and stun grenades to disperse the crowd. Protesters retaliated with stone pelting and slingshots. Several injuries were reported, including a woman struck by a tear gas shell who was later hospitalised.

Police Warn Against ‘Anti-Social Elements’

Officials have warned that certain groups are exploiting protests to incite violence.



Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh stated: "Over the past few days, several Meira (Women Torch Bearers) rallies have been taking place in different parts of the city. However, in multiple instances, anti-social elements posing as protesters have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting targeting security forces. Many participants in these rallies were found to be under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants,"

Authorities have cautioned that strict action will be taken against those attempting to disrupt law and order.

Shutdown Disrupts Daily Life

The unrest has led to a five-day shutdown across the state, severely affecting normal life. Markets remain closed, and commercial transport has been halted in several districts.

Civil society organisations, including those leading the protests, have demanded immediate action against those responsible for the attack and called for broader measures, including the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

(With inputs from agencies)