Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur

Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur

The Indian Army conducted a counter-insurgency operation in Manipur's Churachandpur district, neutralizing four United Kuki National Army (UKNA) militants in Khanpi village.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Army on Tuesday carried out a major counter-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, killing four militants belonging to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). According to defence sources, the encounter took place in Khanpi village, located about 80 kilometres from Churachandpur town, after troops came under fire from armed militants hiding in the forested area.

Indian Army Kills 4 United Kuki National Army Militants

Army personnel retaliated, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire in which four militants were neutralised. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site, officials said.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, and a search operation is currently under way to ensure no other insurgents remain in the vicinity.

While authorities have not yet confirmed the identities or group affiliations of the slain militants, security personnel recovered several weapons and rounds of ammunition from the encounter site. The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a Kuki insurgent outfit that remains outside the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact, is believed to still operate in parts of southern Manipur’s hill regions.

Officials said the action was part of a wider, intelligence-led crackdown on insurgent networks in the state. Additional forces have been positioned in nearby areas, and search operations have been intensified to trace any remaining suspects.

ALSO READ: ‘I Killed My Wife For You’: Bengaluru Doctor’s Message To Woo 4–5 Women Adds Twist To Kruthika Murder Case

(More details awaited)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
World
Pakistan Responds To Trump’s Nuclear Test Remarks, Says 'Won't Be The First To Resume Nuclear Tests'
Pakistan Responds To Trump’s Nuclear Test Remarks, Says 'Won't Be The First To Resume Nuclear Tests'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget