Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur

The Indian Army on Tuesday carried out a major counter-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, killing four militants belonging to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). According to defence sources, the encounter took place in Khanpi village, located about 80 kilometres from Churachandpur town, after troops came under fire from armed militants hiding in the forested area.

Indian Army Kills 4 United Kuki National Army Militants

Army personnel retaliated, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire in which four militants were neutralised. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site, officials said.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, and a search operation is currently under way to ensure no other insurgents remain in the vicinity.

While authorities have not yet confirmed the identities or group affiliations of the slain militants, security personnel recovered several weapons and rounds of ammunition from the encounter site. The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a Kuki insurgent outfit that remains outside the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact, is believed to still operate in parts of southern Manipur’s hill regions.

Officials said the action was part of a wider, intelligence-led crackdown on insurgent networks in the state. Additional forces have been positioned in nearby areas, and search operations have been intensified to trace any remaining suspects.

