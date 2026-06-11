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HomeNewsIndiaManipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal, Jun 10 (PTI): Following recovery of six bodies in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the state government will not remain as mute spectator to atrocities, according to an official statement issued late Wednesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:16 AM (IST)

Imphal, Jun 10 (PTI): Following recovery of six bodies in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the state government will not remain as mute spectator to atrocities, according to an official statement issued late Wednesday.

The bodies are suspected to be of six persons of the Naga community who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic teams, the mortal remains of the six persons were recovered Wednesday afternoon, police said.

"The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026," they added.

The bodies emerged a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released.

Singh conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved families and strongly condemned the brutal act.

He maintained that the government will not tolerate such violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law, he said.

According to the statement, the state government has handed over the investigation into the abduction of the six Naga villagers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Bodies of the six men were brought to JNIMS mortuary in Imphal around 2 am, where tensions prevailed after a large number of people gathered to protest the killing.

Security forces had to resort to firing of tear gas shells to disperse protesters who caused minor damage to hospital properties.

United Naga Council, the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, condemned the killings and demanded the "declaration of Kuki National Front-President Group (KNF-P) as a terrorist organization" for its alleged involvement in the heinous act.

The body also demanded abrogation of Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki militants and immediate removal of Manipur deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that Kipgen is the wife of Thangboi Kipgen, president of KNF-P. PTI COR ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 04:30 AM (IST)
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