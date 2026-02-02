New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Manipur Government Formation: Majority of the legislators from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur, along with leaders of its allied parties and the state BJP president, rushed to New Delhi on Sunday amid buzz over the formation of a new government in the state.

A high-level meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi as the President's Rule nears the end in the violence-hit Northeastern state.

The President's Rule in Manipur is set to expire on February 12, adding urgency to behind-the-scenes consultations among alliance partners.

President’s Rule Deadline Fuels Political Activity

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, after then-Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025, amid the looming threat of a non-confidence motion by legislators. The state assembly was placed under suspended animation, and central rule was later extended for six months, a term now nearing its end.

The prolonged political uncertainty followed the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, a crisis that has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. As the deadline approaches, talk of restoring an elected government has gained momentum across the state’s political spectrum.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal International Airport before leaving for Delhi, BJP MLA N Biren Singh said all NDA alliance legislators had been asked to attend Monday’s meeting. “We recently had a meeting among BJP legislators that saw significant developments. This time, all NDA legislators have been summoned, so it is very likely that discussions will move towards the formation of a new government,” he said.

Allies Cautiously Optimistic Ahead of Talks

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Janghemlung Panmei also struck a hopeful note but stopped short of making firm predictions. “We will push for good things to happen for Manipur again. However, the next steps will become clear only after the meeting,” he told the media, according to Hindustan Times.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP state president A Sharda Devi expressed confidence that the Delhi meeting would lead to a “positive step” towards the formation of a new popular government. A person familiar with the discussions said the meeting has been convened to deliberate specifically on government formation, adding that Kuki-Zo legislators could also be part of the talks.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly has a simple majority mark of 31. The BJP currently holds 32 seats, while its allies include the NPP with seven MLAs, JD(U) with six, NPF with five and the Kuki People’s Alliance with two. The Congress has five legislators, and there are three Independents.