HomeNewsIndiaNDA Leader Y Khemchand Singh Meets Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Manipur

NDA Leader Y Khemchand Singh Meets Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Manipur

Singh, along with an NDA team including two Kuki-Zo MLAs, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, asserting their claim to establish a popular government in the state.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 02:40 PM (IST)

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday staked a claim to form a government in Manipur, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi said.

Restive Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year.

An NDA team led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan here and staked the claim to form a popular government, she said.

Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were among the delegates who met Bhalla here.

"We met the governor in the presence of our newly elected legislature party leader and BJP observer Tarun Chugh. The NDA staked a claim to form a popular government in the state," Devi told reporters here.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
'I Know Bengal, This Is People's Fight': Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
'I Am Really Sorry': Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
