Manipur CM Vows All-Out Efforts To Trace Missing Men, Restore Peace In Hill Areas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manipur CM: Police, CRPF conduct operations for missing villagers.

Chief Minister appeals for calm, urges communities to shun violence.

Over 40 held hostage after church leaders' killing, 30 released.

Imphal, May 19 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday informed a delegation of Naga community leaders that the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are conducting intensive combing operations in suspected areas to trace the missing villagers.

Appealing for calm at this critical juncture, the Chief Minister said that the state government is making all-out efforts to defuse the tense situation and restore peace in the hill areas. He urged all communities to shun violence and cooperate with the government in bringing back peace, harmony, and normalcy in the state.

More than 40 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were held hostage by various groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following the killing of three Baptist church leaders and the injuring of four others in Kangpokpi district on May 13. However, 30 people belonging to both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders, and various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), an official said.

A delegation of the Liangmai Naga Council and the Liangmai Naga Women Union on Tuesday met Chief Minister Singh and demanded the immediate release of the missing men, including a pastor, who were allegedly abducted by unknown armed men from Kangpokpi district on May 13.

A Liangmai tribal leader told the Chief Minister that even if the missing members of the Naga community from Konsakhul village, who were allegedly taken hostage by suspected armed men, are no longer alive, their bodies should be handed over to their respective families to enable them to perform the last rites.

The tribal leaders also urged the Chief Minister to deploy adequate state police forces in vulnerable Liangmai villages in Kangpokpi district to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

The Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur (LNC), the Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi, Manipur (LPNR), and the Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR) jointly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting their grievances and demands.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)