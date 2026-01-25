Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaManali Snowfall Causes 8-Km Traffic Jam; Tourists Stranded For 24 Hours, Hotels At Full Capacity

Manali Snowfall Causes 8-Km Traffic Jam; Tourists Stranded For 24 Hours, Hotels At Full Capacity

Heavy snowfall and holiday rush triggered massive traffic jams in Manali, blocking roads statewide even as tourists thronged snow-covered attractions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:45 AM (IST)

Manali, one of Himachal Pradesh’s most sought-after hill destinations, witnessed massive traffic congestion over the weekend as heavy tourist inflow coincided with the season’s first snowfall after nearly three months. Long queues of vehicles brought approach roads to a standstill, leaving thousands stranded for hours and testing the patience of both visitors and locals.

Holiday Rush Triggers Severe Traffic Snarls In Manali

The worst congestion was reported on the Kothi–Manali stretch, where vehicles remained stuck in traffic jams stretching close to eight kilometres. The gridlock, which began on Friday evening, continued for over 24 hours, with traffic movement coming to a complete halt at several points. Officials attributed the situation to a combination of an extended holiday weekend and fresh snowfall, which prompted an unexpected surge of tourists heading to Manali.

With hotels in Manali operating at full capacity, many travellers were forced to seek accommodation in nearby Kullu, further adding pressure on connecting roads. Authorities struggled to manage traffic as narrow mountain roads and snow-covered stretches slowed down movement.

Hundreds Of Roads Blocked Across Himachal Pradesh

The impact of the snowfall was not limited to Manali alone. Across Himachal Pradesh, as many as 685 roads remained closed due to snow accumulation. Lahaul and Spiti were the worst affected, reporting 292 blocked roads. Chamba followed with 132 closures, while Mandi had 126 roads shut. Kullu district reported 79 blocked routes, Sirmour 29, Kinnaur 20, Kangra 4, Una 2 and Solan 1.

In response, authorities issued a statewide advisory, warning of heavy snowfall and rainfall between January 26 and 28 under the influence of an active western disturbance. Travellers were urged to avoid non-essential movement and follow official advisories.

Tourists Embrace Snow Despite Disruptions

Despite the chaos, the snowfall transformed Manali into a winter wonderland, drawing crowds to Mall Road and nearby scenic spots. Tourists were seen clicking photographs, playing in the snow, and sharing moments on social media. For many visitors, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Tourism activities continued with high enthusiasm. Special four-wheel-drive vehicles ferried tourists to Solang Nala, as normal traffic was restricted due to heavy snow. Some visitors even trekked on foot to reach the valley. Solang Nala emerged as the epicentre of adventure sports, with skiing, snow scooter rides, sledding, tubing, paragliding, horse riding, and even mountain biking on snow witnessing a sharp rise in demand.

Beyond the usual hotspots, snow-clad peaks, dense pine forests, and serene valleys around Manali attracted visitors, once again reinforcing the town’s status as a premier winter destination—even as authorities work to restore normalcy.

Related Video

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manali
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
News
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
World
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal, Tensions With Mark Carney Escalate
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal, Tensions With Mark Carney Escalate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Row Deepens, Ramdev vs Avimukteshwaranand, Saints Split, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Navi Mumbai Chemical Factory Blaze, Firefighters Battle Massive Flames, No Casualties Reported
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Case Delayed, Forensic Panel Awaits Crucial SIT Papers
Prayagraj Protest: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Slams Yogi, Endorses Keshav Maurya
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget