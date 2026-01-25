Manali, one of Himachal Pradesh’s most sought-after hill destinations, witnessed massive traffic congestion over the weekend as heavy tourist inflow coincided with the season’s first snowfall after nearly three months. Long queues of vehicles brought approach roads to a standstill, leaving thousands stranded for hours and testing the patience of both visitors and locals.

Holiday Rush Triggers Severe Traffic Snarls In Manali

The worst congestion was reported on the Kothi–Manali stretch, where vehicles remained stuck in traffic jams stretching close to eight kilometres. The gridlock, which began on Friday evening, continued for over 24 hours, with traffic movement coming to a complete halt at several points. Officials attributed the situation to a combination of an extended holiday weekend and fresh snowfall, which prompted an unexpected surge of tourists heading to Manali.

With hotels in Manali operating at full capacity, many travellers were forced to seek accommodation in nearby Kullu, further adding pressure on connecting roads. Authorities struggled to manage traffic as narrow mountain roads and snow-covered stretches slowed down movement.

Hundreds Of Roads Blocked Across Himachal Pradesh

The impact of the snowfall was not limited to Manali alone. Across Himachal Pradesh, as many as 685 roads remained closed due to snow accumulation. Lahaul and Spiti were the worst affected, reporting 292 blocked roads. Chamba followed with 132 closures, while Mandi had 126 roads shut. Kullu district reported 79 blocked routes, Sirmour 29, Kinnaur 20, Kangra 4, Una 2 and Solan 1.

In response, authorities issued a statewide advisory, warning of heavy snowfall and rainfall between January 26 and 28 under the influence of an active western disturbance. Travellers were urged to avoid non-essential movement and follow official advisories.

Tourists Embrace Snow Despite Disruptions

Despite the chaos, the snowfall transformed Manali into a winter wonderland, drawing crowds to Mall Road and nearby scenic spots. Tourists were seen clicking photographs, playing in the snow, and sharing moments on social media. For many visitors, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Tourism activities continued with high enthusiasm. Special four-wheel-drive vehicles ferried tourists to Solang Nala, as normal traffic was restricted due to heavy snow. Some visitors even trekked on foot to reach the valley. Solang Nala emerged as the epicentre of adventure sports, with skiing, snow scooter rides, sledding, tubing, paragliding, horse riding, and even mountain biking on snow witnessing a sharp rise in demand.

Beyond the usual hotspots, snow-clad peaks, dense pine forests, and serene valleys around Manali attracted visitors, once again reinforcing the town’s status as a premier winter destination—even as authorities work to restore normalcy.