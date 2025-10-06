Amid the ongoing probe in Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death, fresh allegations have surfaced from within his own band, with his bandmate Partha Pratim Goswami accusing Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and fellow musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami of negligence and carelessness.

Claiming their reckless actions led to the singer's tragic death in Singapore, Partha claimed that both Siddharth and Shekhar had prevented Garg from resting after a night of drinking and partying, before taking him swimming in the sea, a decision he described as unforgivable, especially since they were fully aware that Zubeen suffered from seizures, India Today reported.



“The greatest negligence and carelessness were on the part of Siddharth (Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma) and Shekhar (bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami). You two, who stay close to Zubeen like shadows, brought someone who hadn’t slept and had been drinking and partying all night to swim in the sea, fully aware that Zubeen is a seizure patient. How could you do that?” the report quoted Partha as saying.



“You didn’t let him sleep and insisted on taking him to the sea just because you wanted to have fun. I will never forgive them for this reckless mistake for as long as I live,” he added.

Government's Response Amid Ongoing Probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said on Sunday that the individuals who accompanied Garg aboard the yacht must return to India for questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).



“Their return will depend completely on them. The Assam government cannot bring them back from Singapore, but we can talk to their parents so that they can ask them to return for the probe,” Sarma said in Kokrajhar.

He reiterated that all those who were present in Singapore during Zubeen’s final hours must cooperate by the October 6 deadline. “If they do not come back by Monday, we will have to take harsh steps. We will have to bring them back through a particular process,” he warned.

The Chief Minister had previously stated that the investigation would remain incomplete until everyone present on the yacht gave their statements to the SIT.

Complaint Filed And Arrests Made

Meanwhile, a doctor in Guwahati has lodged a formal complaint at Latasil Police Station, accusing 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore of involvement in the singer’s death. Police are currently examining the allegations.

Four individuals have already been arrested in connection with the case so far. These include manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and musician Amritprava Mahanta. They are now facing murder charges.

New Details Emerge From Interrogation

During interrogation, Partha Pratim Goswami alleged that Sharma insisted on managing the supply of alcoholic beverages and instructed Tanmoy Phukan of the Assam Association Singapore not to make alternative arrangements. He also claimed that when Garg began struggling in the water, Sharma allegedly shouted, “Jabo de, jabo de” (let him go), and dismissed the visible frothing from Garg’s mouth and nose as mere “acid reflux.”

Goswami told the police that Zubeen, a skilled swimmer who had personally trained both Sharma and himself, was unlikely to have drowned accidentally. He further alleged that Sharma instructed others not to share any photos or videos from the yacht that day.

Zubeen Garg, renowned for his soulful Bollywood and Assamese music, including the iconic hit “Ya Ali,” died on September 19 while swimming near an island in Singapore. He had travelled to the city-state for a performance at the North East India Festival, organised by Mahanta’s company.

The SIT has also summoned two notable figures from Assam’s entertainment industry, including actor Vaishali Medhi and singer Meghna Borpuzari, for questioning in connection with the ongoing murder investigation.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)