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English NewsNewsIndiaMan, woman found dead in Kanpur hotel room; poisoning suspected

Man, woman found dead in Kanpur hotel room; poisoning suspected

Kanpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI): A 33-year-old man and a woman were found dead in a hotel room in Collectorganj area here on Saturday, with police suspecting that they consumed a poisonous substance, an official sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

Kanpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI): A 33-year-old man and a woman were found dead in a hotel room in Collectorganj area here on Saturday, with police suspecting that they consumed a poisonous substance, an official said.

Police were alerted around 4.30 pm by staff of Hotel Surya after the occupants of a room failed to respond despite repeated knocks.

A police team led by Collectorganj Station House Officer Sanjay Pandey rushed to the hotel, opened the room and found the man and the woman lying unconscious on the floor. They were taken to hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Collectorganj) Anand Kumar Ojha said preliminary evidence suggested the two might have consumed a poisonous substance. However, the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

The deceased were identified from the hotel register as Digvijay Singh, a resident of Fatehpur, and Shivangi Tiwari, a resident of Magarwara in Unnao. Both were 33 years old, the ACP said.

CCTV footage showed the pair checking into the hotel around noon on Saturday and not leaving the room thereafter, Ojha told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and their families have been informed.

Police are examining the hotel register, CCTV footage and questioning hotel staff to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the deaths, the ACP said. PTI COR CDN MDO MDO

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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