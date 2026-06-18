Man shot dead in Delhi's Sangam Vihar; 4 held, old family feud suspected

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI): A 42-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by four people over an old family rivalry in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Wednesday, with all the accused later arrested, police said.

Deceased Hridayesh Mishra, also known as Bhura, was involved in construction work and lived in the Sangam Vihar area with his family.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 am near a temple, where Mishra had gone with his younger brother, Ajay, to move a mini truck that was parked there.

As Ajay was starting the vehicle, the four assailants arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly opened fire at Mishra. On seeing the attackers, Mishra abandoned his motorcycle and ran towards a godown in an attempt to save himself. Ajay also rushed towards him.

Police said Mishra sustained multiple gunshot injuries and collapsed outside the gate of the godown. The assailants allegedly continued firing before fleeing the spot.

Mishra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ajay suffered minor injuries during an initial scuffle and is undergoing medical treatment, police said.

Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Crime Team and Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) experts inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

During the investigation, police found that Mishra and one of the accused, believed to be his cousin and a resident of the same locality, were involved in a long-standing dispute. Preliminary investigation suggested that Mishra's killing was linked to an old family rivalry.

Police said the feud was prima facie connected to a murder case registered earlier in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, from where Mishra's family originally hails. The family has been residing in Sangam Vihar for years.

A case was registered and legal proceedings were initiated. Police teams analysed CCTV footage collected from the area and conducted raids to identify and trace those involved in the killing.

"All four accused have been arrested. Further investigation is on to establish the exact sequence of events and the roles of the accused," a police officer said. PTI BM RC

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