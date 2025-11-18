Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has filed a police complaint after receiving a menacing email in which the sender threatened to bomb a metro station if his former wife was allegedly mistreated by staff. The email, sent from a Gmail account at 11:25 pm on November 13, warned that a metro station would be “blasted” if the sender learnt that employees were “mentally torturing” his divorced wife, identified as Padmini.

Bengaluru Metro Bomb Threat

The writer also described himself as a “terrorist-like patriotic person against Kannadigas,” raising further alarm within the organisation.

A senior BMRCL official lodged the initial complaint at Wilson Garden Police Station. As the message fell under non-cognisable offences, police sought court permission to proceed. A formal FIR was subsequently registered on November 15, and investigators are now working to identify the sender and verify his claims, reported NDTV.

According to officials, Assistant Executive Engineer Ratheesh Thomas was the first to spot the threat and escalate it to the police. In response, metro authorities have increased surveillance measures and begun reviewing safety protocols across stations as a precaution, as per Money Control.

The incident comes at a time when Bengaluru has witnessed a series of threat emails targeting public spaces. Earlier this year, city police arrested Ahmedabad-based software engineer Rene Joshilda for allegedly issuing multiple hoax bomb threats to schools. Investigators later found she had used VPNs and virtual numbers to mask her location and had sent similar threats to institutions across several states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

