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HomeNewsIndiaMan kills wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram: Police

Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram: Police

Gurugram, Apr 20 (PTI): A 33-year-old taxi driver allegedly strangled his wife to death before killing himself at their rented house in Ambedkar Nagar, Sector 9, police said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Apr 20 (PTI): A 33-year-old taxi driver allegedly strangled his wife to death before killing himself at their rented house in Ambedkar Nagar, Sector 9, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar and his wife Sonam Bai, who were natives of Alwar, Rajasthan. The couple had a love marriage eight years ago and lived with their six-year-old son, according to police.

After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the kin after a postmortem examination, and an FIR on murder charges has been registered against the deceased taxi driver, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepak Kumar was an alcoholic, which led to quarrels between the couple from the beginning of their marriage, according to police.

Deepak started living separately about a month ago, prompting Sonam to invite her sister Amrita, police said. On Saturday, Amrita returned to the house after doing some work outside and found Sonam's body lying in the kitchen, police said, adding that Deepak's body was hanging in another room.

Their son was also present in the house.

Amrita raised an alarm, alerting neighbours, who the informed police.

Police said there were strangulation marks on the wife's body. "Investigation revealed that Deepak was an alcoholic. They would quarrel when Sonam refused to let him drink. We are investigating all angles," Sector 9A SHO Avtar Singh said. PTI COR PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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