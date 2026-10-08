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English NewsNewsIndiaMan gets shot while attempting to settle parking dispute in northeast Delhi; accused held

Man gets shot while attempting to settle parking dispute in northeast Delhi; accused held

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI): A man allegedly fired at another during a dispute over parking of vehicles in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, with the bullet hitting another person who had intervened to settle the argument, police said on Wednesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:48 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI): A man allegedly fired at another during a dispute over parking of vehicles in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, with the bullet hitting another person who had intervened to settle the argument, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Zaheer Ahmed (35), was arrested and a semi-automatic pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, they said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of October 6 and 7 when Raju Usmani (55) went in Subhash Vihar following a dispute over damage to Zaheer's car.

According to police, Zaheer had called Usmani and informed him that his servant Rizwan had damaged his car. He then handed the phone to another man, Danish, who allegedly abused Usmani.

Usmani subsequently reached the spot, where an argument broke out between him, Zaheer and Danish. During the altercation, Danish called some people, following which three persons arrived there.

Meanwhile, one Imran, who knew Usmani, intervened in an attempt to settle the dispute. Police said Zaheer then allegedly fired at Usmani with a pistol, but the bullet struck Imran in the back.

Zaheer, Danish and the other persons fled the spot following the firing.

Imran was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital by members of the public and is undergoing treatment, police said.

A case was registered at Bhajanpura police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

A forensic team examined the spot and collected evidence. Two motorcycles were also recovered from the scene.

Police said Zaheer, during interrogation, disclosed that he had a dispute with Usmani over parking of vehicles. He allegedly claimed that Usmani's son Tayyab and his servant Rizwan had damaged his car, following which the dispute escalated.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other accused. PTI SSJ ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 08 October 2026
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