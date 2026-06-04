Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMan gets death penalty for murdering wife, two minor daughters in 2023

Man gets death penalty for murdering wife, two minor daughters in 2023

Lucknow (UP), Jun 3 (PTI): A court in Mahoba district has awarded the death penalty to a man convicted of murdering his wife and two minor daughters nearly three years ago, officials said on Wednesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:16 AM (IST)

Lucknow (UP), Jun 3 (PTI): A court in Mahoba district has awarded the death penalty to a man convicted of murdering his wife and two minor daughters nearly three years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the convict Devendra Vishwakarma, a resident of Samadnagar under Kotwali Nagar police station limits in Mahoba, killed his wife Ramkumari and their two daughters -- six-year-old Sonakshi and nine-year-old Ayushi -- by crushing their heads with a grinding stone on July 17, 2023.

As per available information, Vishwakarma and his wife used to quarrel frequently over domestic disputes. On the day of the incident, the two again got into an argument, and in a fit of rage, Vishwakarma killed his wife and daughters.

As per a press statement, the case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Police completed the investigation and filed a charge sheet before the court on August 24, 2023.

Officials said the case was monitored under the Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Conviction campaign.

Following sustained efforts by the monitoring cell and the prosecution, the court on June 3 found Vishwakarma guilty and sentenced him to death. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The prosecution was conducted by District Government Counsel Dinesh Kumar Singh and Assistant Government Counsel Surendra Rajput.

Case investigator Inspector Upendra Pratap Singh and court liaison officer M.A. Prem Babu Dwivedi also played key roles in securing the conviction, officials said. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Delhi Hotel Fire: Eyewitnesses Reveal Chaos, Heroic Rescues and Safety Lapses

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 04 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi hotel fire: CM seeks report from district magistrate, officials probe lapses
Delhi hotel fire: CM seeks report from district magistrate, officials probe lapses
India
Tragic end: Eight members of Gurugram CA’s family perish in Malviya Nagar fire
Tragic end: Eight members of Gurugram CA’s family perish in Malviya Nagar fire
India
PM to virtually join inaugural event of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship
PM to virtually join inaugural event of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship
India
Social Media Influencer Anita Bishnoi Hospitalised In Critical Condition After Trolling
Social Media Influencer Anita Bishnoi Hospitalised In Critical Condition After Trolling
Advertisement

Videos

India Vision 2047: Renewable Energy Key to Surviving Global Conflicts, Says Arunabha Ghosh
India Vision 2047: Economist Surjit Singh Bhalla Critiques Evolution of NITI Aayog
India vision 2047: Nayab Singh Saini Defends Haryana Government on Employment and Development
India Vision 2047: Ashwini Bhide Outlines BMC’s Roadmap for a Safer Monsoon Season
India Vision 2047: Sonowal Explains India’s Strategy to Protect Trade and Oil Supply Routes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget