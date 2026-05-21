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HomeNewsIndiaMan dies, nephew critical after stabbing linked to property dispute in Delhi

Man dies, nephew critical after stabbing linked to property dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI): A 51-year-old man died while his nephew was seriously injured following a violent altercation allegedly linked to a property dispute in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area on Wednesday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI): A 51-year-old man died while his nephew was seriously injured following a violent altercation allegedly linked to a property dispute in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh, while his nephew Deepak, 33, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital in critical condition, they said.

Police said information regarding a stabbing incident was received at around 2 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Rajesh was found unconscious in a lane near Deepak's house and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, sources in the police said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Rajesh, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had earlier visited Deepak's house and had a quarrel with family members before leaving. A few minutes later, he allegedly returned with a knife and attacked Deepak while he was washing clothes.

When Deepak's sisters and mother intervened, Rajesh allegedly tried to attack them as well, injuring one of the sisters on her hand.

During the scuffle, Rajesh allegedly fell from a staircase, police said, adding that the exact cause of his death would be ascertained after postmortem examination.

Deepak was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to LNJP Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, they said.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident may have stemmed from a property dispute. They are also probing how Rajesh procured the knife. PTI SSJ RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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