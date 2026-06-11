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HomeNewsIndiaMan beaten to death during dispute over tearing of banner in UP village

Man beaten to death during dispute over tearing of banner in UP village

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 10 (PTI): A 56-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over the tearing of a banner of a Mahayajna here, police said on Wednesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 10 (PTI): A 56-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over the tearing of a banner of a Mahayajna here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Bihar Buzurg village under the Tamkuhiraj police station area on Tuesday night.

According to police, a loudspeaker for the Mahayajna had been installed atop Ram Bhajan Giri's grocery shop and the banner had been put on a nearby electricity pole.

The dispute broke out when some youths allegedly began tearing the banner late Tuesday night and Giri objected to it. The dispute escalated and Giri was allegedly assaulted by the youths, leaving him injured, police said.

Locals rushed him to a private hospital in Samour, where doctors declared him dead. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The incident triggered outrage among villagers. Personnel from Tamkuhiraj and Pathherwa police stations were rushed to the spot. Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma, also visited the village and took stock of the situation.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area and necessary legal action is being taken. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes, said Station House Officer, Tamkuhiraj, Girijesh Upadhyay. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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