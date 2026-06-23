Man attacks elder brother over Rs 300 dispute in east Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI): A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his elder brother with a razor over a dispute involving Rs 300 in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Old Kondli, where the accused allegedly slit open his brother's abdomen, leaving his intestines exposed, and inflicted multiple injuries on his hands, shoulders and other parts of the body, they said.

The victim, identified as Manish (31), was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. His condition remains critical, police said.

According to police, both brothers lived with their family in Old Kondli. The family includes their mother, an elder brother and three married sisters.

Police said Manish and the accused, Sachin, were both engaged in odd jobs and had been involved in a dispute over Rs 300 that Sachin had allegedly borrowed and failed to return.

The matter first turned violent on Friday evening when the two got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Police were called, and both were taken to the police station, where the matter was settled, and they were allowed to return home the following morning, police said.

However, around 11 am, after returning home, the brothers allegedly got into another argument.

Family members tried to intervene, but the altercation intensified. During the fight, Sachin allegedly attacked Manish with a razor, stabbing him in the stomach and causing grievous injuries, police said.

Despite the severe wound, the accused allegedly continued assaulting his brother, they added.

The incident was reported to police by the victim's sister, Jyoti, following which the personnel rushed to the spot and shifted Manish to the hospital.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered, and the accused was arrested from the house later. He has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ KSI KSI

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